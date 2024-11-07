4 Reasons the Winnipeg Jets Are the NHL’s Best Team

The Winnipeg Jets’ blazing 12-1-0 start to the season firmly established them as a force to be reckoned with in the NHL. Even after they dropped a hard-fought 6-4 game to the Toronto Maple Leafs, they won their next four games in a row. That kind of performance has underscored why they are one of the league’s elite teams – if not the best.

Here are four key reasons why the Jets are a powerhouse this season and could be one of the top contenders for the Stanley Cup.

Reason 1: The Jets Have Outstanding Special Teams Play

A significant contributor to Winnipeg’s success has been their special teams. The Jets have excelled in both the power play and penalty kill, showing discipline and skill that gives them an edge in tight games. In the game against Toronto, they effectively killed penalties and capitalized on their power-play opportunities, staying competitive throughout.

A consistently strong power play can wear down opponents, while an effective penalty kill keeps momentum on their side. While sustaining these numbers across the season is difficult, their special teams have provided an early-season boost that separates them from many other teams.

Reason 2: The Jets Get Elite Goaltending from Connor Hellebuyck

Goaltending is often the foundation of a successful team, and with Connor Hellebuyck in the net, the Jets have one of the best. Hellebuyck’s elite play has been a steadying force for the Jets, enabling them to stay competitive even when they face defensive lapses. He has a unique ability to “steal” games, allowing Winnipeg to win matchups they might otherwise lose.

Although Hellebuyck allowed six goals against Toronto, his stellar play so far shows he can be relied upon to deliver high-caliber performances. A netminder of his caliber can make all the difference in a long season.

Reason 3: The Jets Have Depth and Offensive Firepower

The Jets’ offense isn’t reliant on a single line or player—they have a depth of talent that generates consistent scoring from multiple lines. Kyle Connor, who recently set a franchise record with his nine-game point streak, has been one of the league’s most effective forwards. Meanwhile, Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey, and other key players add offensive firepower that keeps opponents on their toes.

The Jets’ ability to roll out multiple scoring threats makes them especially difficult to defend against, as opposing teams can’t simply focus on one line or individual. They have class players throughout the lineup.

Reason 4: The Jets Have Improved Team Structure and Discipline

Winnipeg’s key improvement area has been its increased focus on structure and discipline. In the past, particularly during playoff pressures, the Jets sometimes lost their composure, but this season, they have shown a commitment to a consistent system. This increased structure keeps the Jets composed, allowing them to withstand challenges and avoid panic in high-stakes moments. This discipline will be essential to their long-term success, particularly against top teams.

Final Thought: One Loss Hasn’t Defined the Jets Season

Although the Maple Leafs halted the Jets’ perfect record, one game doesn’t overshadow their impressive start. With solid goaltending, deep offensive talent, and excellent special teams, the Jets have established themselves as a legitimate contender and one of the NHL’s best teams this season.

Their loss to Toronto was their season’s only bump in the road. But, if they stay the course, they are poised to remain near the top of the standings and make a deep playoff run.

