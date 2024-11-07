Oilers Wish List Led to Trade Talk for Former Maple Leafs D-Man

Jeff Marek joined Oilers Nation Everyday on Thursday to talk about his new role with The Nation Network and a little bit of Edmonton Oilers trade speculation. Noting that the Oilers aren’t panicked despite their lackluster start to the season, Marek did admit that the team has a couple of items on their wish list. Among them are speed at forward and a top-four, right-shot defenseman. Can the Oilers make a trade to land what they need and did they already consider one with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Marek was asked what the feeling in the locker room is and he said no one is freaking out. That doesn’t mean they don’t recognize there are areas where they could improve their roster and speed, youth, and reliability on the blue line are it.

He said:

“A couple of things I think are still very much on the wish list. I think they still want more speed up front, I mean we’ll do like the grocery list… They want more speed up front and a second-pairing right-shot defenseman is what they’re looking at.”

He added that anytime he brings up a right shot defenseman he makes a laundry list because every team is looking for that. He noted, “But if you’re looking at the Edmonton Oilers, you know right shot, top-four defenseman is is very much on the wish list.

Oilers Had Internal Conversations on Timothy Liljegren

Marek added, “I don’t know if it was as much kicking tires as it was you know had some internal conversations about Timothy Liljegren of the San Jose Sharks.” He noted, “You know I would imagine salary might have been an issue there.”

Timothy Liljegren trade rumors

That’s an interesting look at what the Oilers might be thinking about as they try to work there way into a better record, get their goal-scoring up, and limit the goals against. They aren’t playing terrible hockey, but the results aren’t coming as they’d like.

