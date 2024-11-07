Trotz’s “Rebuild” Threat Clarified: Predators to Add Before Selling

TSN’s Chris Johnston has shed light on Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz’s recent remarks about possibly initiating a “rebuild plan” if the team’s struggles continue. Despite initial concerns from fans that a full-scale teardown might be what Trotz was threatening, Johnston believes Trotz wasn’t referring to a drastic overhaul at all. Instead, the GM could be considering making a short-term move to bolster the roster.
Johnston said that Trotz was merely acknowledging that things might have to change.
Specifically, Johnston notes that the Predators have struggled offensively at 5-on-5 and may look to add another center to address that issue. Having spent a ton of money during the offseason, the Predators have some high-end talent, but the middle of their roster might be lacking the depth the team needs and the mix isn’t right.
“It hasn’t worked so far with the forward mix, in particular, Nashville’s not scored a lot at 5-on-5 to start this year. They spent a lot of money on Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, they feel they could use another center…’
In other words, Trotz understands he invested heavily in the team making quick improvements and he doesn’t want to see that investment go to waste. He might double down before he pivots completely.
The Predators Will Exhaust All Options Before Selling Off Players in a “Rebuild”
The team is not yet at a point where it’s actively looking to sell players. Trotz wants to give the group time to bond, especially with an upcoming road trip that could help spark better chemistry. Elliotte Friedman noted when speaking with the Fan Hockey Show that he’s trying to motivate the team and light a fire under the group. It’s not new information that Predators want to find a center, “But top-six centers are really hard to find.”
The team has a hole at the No. 2 center position. They tried several players and injuries have struck, making things more complicated.
While Trotz acknowledged his frustrations over the team’s slow start following a major offseason investment of $108.5 million in stars like Stamkos, Marchessault, and Brady Skjei, he emphasized that his focus remains on keeping Nashville competitive. That might mean giving younger players a shot. He could trade Dante Fabbro or others if he wanted to. But, he’s not looking at making drastic changes.
“If we don’t get it going, then I’m going to start our rebuild plan,” Trotz explained. What that plan might actually entail remains to be seen. There are a lot of other things that Trotz will try first.
But, to be clear, trading cornerstone players such as Roman Josi, Juuse Saros, Filip Forsberg, Stamkos, or Marchessault are not on the table.
Next: Who Is the Bigger Cup Contender: Oilers or Golden Knights?
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Oilers Wish List Led to Trade Talk for Former Maple Leafs D-Man
The Edmonton Oilers had internal trade conversations about Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren while trying...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Should Alarm Bells Be Ringing Regarding Auston Matthews’ Injury?
How bad is the Auston Matthews injury? Should the Toronto Maple Leafs and their...
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Maple Leafs, Senators, Islanders, Oilers & Habs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 6, could Kadri move to the Maple Leafs, will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Oilers Lose Game Late to Golden Knights, Ruin McDavid’s Return
A late penalty by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins allowed the Golden Knights to score three goals...
-
Calgary Flames/ 23 hours ago
Reflecting on Kadri’s Comments: A Maple Leafs Reunion Still in Play?
Two weeks after Nazem Kadri didn't rule out a reunion with the Toronto Maple...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Senators Coach Travis Green on the Relevance of Fighting
Last night, Senators, Brady Tkachuk, fought with the Sabres Jordan Greenway. What did Senators...
-
Looking Back on How Corey Perry’s NHL Career Almost Ended
Corey Perry's NHL Future was in question after an incident in Chicago. He signed...
-
McDavid’s Return vs Golden Knights Changes Life for the Oilers
There's good news for the Oilers tonight. Connor McDavid is back. Can he lead...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Niederreiter & Hellebuyck Fuel Jets Who Soar Over Utah
Last night, the Winnipeg Jets won yet another victory, this time shutting out the...
-
Oilers Move Down Noah Philp Following News of McDavid’s Return
The Edmonton Oilers are moving Noah Phil to the AHL after learning that Connor...