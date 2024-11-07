Trotz’s “Rebuild” Threat Clarified: Predators to Add Before Selling

TSN’s Chris Johnston has shed light on Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz’s recent remarks about possibly initiating a “rebuild plan” if the team’s struggles continue. Despite initial concerns from fans that a full-scale teardown might be what Trotz was threatening, Johnston believes Trotz wasn’t referring to a drastic overhaul at all. Instead, the GM could be considering making a short-term move to bolster the roster.

Johnston said that Trotz was merely acknowledging that things might have to change.

Barry Trotz Predators GM might add via trade before selling off players in a rebuild

Specifically, Johnston notes that the Predators have struggled offensively at 5-on-5 and may look to add another center to address that issue. Having spent a ton of money during the offseason, the Predators have some high-end talent, but the middle of their roster might be lacking the depth the team needs and the mix isn’t right.

“It hasn’t worked so far with the forward mix, in particular, Nashville’s not scored a lot at 5-on-5 to start this year. They spent a lot of money on Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, they feel they could use another center…’

In other words, Trotz understands he invested heavily in the team making quick improvements and he doesn’t want to see that investment go to waste. He might double down before he pivots completely.

The Predators Will Exhaust All Options Before Selling Off Players in a “Rebuild”

The team is not yet at a point where it’s actively looking to sell players. Trotz wants to give the group time to bond, especially with an upcoming road trip that could help spark better chemistry. Elliotte Friedman noted when speaking with the Fan Hockey Show that he’s trying to motivate the team and light a fire under the group. It’s not new information that Predators want to find a center, “But top-six centers are really hard to find.”

The team has a hole at the No. 2 center position. They tried several players and injuries have struck, making things more complicated.

While Trotz acknowledged his frustrations over the team’s slow start following a major offseason investment of $108.5 million in stars like Stamkos, Marchessault, and Brady Skjei, he emphasized that his focus remains on keeping Nashville competitive. That might mean giving younger players a shot. He could trade Dante Fabbro or others if he wanted to. But, he’s not looking at making drastic changes.

“If we don’t get it going, then I’m going to start our rebuild plan,” Trotz explained. What that plan might actually entail remains to be seen. There are a lot of other things that Trotz will try first.

But, to be clear, trading cornerstone players such as Roman Josi, Juuse Saros, Filip Forsberg, Stamkos, or Marchessault are not on the table.

