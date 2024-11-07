Can Ovechkin Beat Gretzky’s All-Time Goal Record This Season?

Alex Ovechkin is on a remarkable scoring streak that has him inching closer to Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record. In Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators, Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal and added an assist. After setting up a goal for Aliaksei Protas late in the second period, Ovechkin scored his eighth goal midway through the third, converting a great pass from Dylan Strome.

This recent hot streak has seen Ovechkin find the back of the net in five straight games. In that time, he’s scored six goals and added 11 points over that stretch. With 861 career goals, he now sits just 33 goals shy of surpassing Gretzky’s legendary 894.

Ovechkin’s Challenge Ahead: 34 Goals in One Season

As the NHL season unfolds, fans are watching Alex Ovechkin’s chase to break Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record. He needs just 34 goals to surpass Gretzky’s legendary 894. The hockey world is split on whether Ovechkin can achieve this monumental feat by the season’s end. Or will he need a bit more time?

Scoring 34 goals in a single season is tough, even for a player of Ovechkin’s caliber. Despite his strength and famous one-timer from his “OV Spot,” he’s now in the later stages of his career. As last season showed, keeping up the scoring pace can be challenging. Many fans think he’ll likely get close but might need an additional season to complete the journey.

Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin’s goal chase.

Is Ovechkin’s Success a Matter of When – Not If?

For others, Ovechkin’s drive, combined with his unparalleled shot, makes it less about if and more about when. Ovechkin’s relentless pursuit of Gretzky’s record is a testament to his work ethic and passion for the game. But even more, it’s a testament to his ability to score in all situations. He has a genuine shot at achieving the record this year. If his scoring ramps up, hockey fans could witness history by the end of the season.

Whether Ovechkin breaks the record this season or next, fans are guaranteed a thrilling ride. Watching him inch closer to the top, each goal reminds him of his incredible career and the legacy he’s built in hockey.

For the record, Gretzky wants to see him do it. Gretzky noted during the NHL Faceoff show on TNT, “It’s not a question of if he’s going to break the record, but when he’s going to break the record, which is great for the game.” Gretzky even reaches out to Ovechkin anytime the Capitals’ sniper is going through a slump, giving him encouraging messages that it will happen.

Related: Gretzky Story: Wrong Team Told They Could Draft Patrick Kane