NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Devils

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Mar. 13), the Edmonton Oilers continue to struggle and gave another game away, losing 3-2 to the New Jersey Devils. The coach talked about the top line and how it’s not as good this season, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins specifically has struggled. The Devils beat Edmonton without three key players. In other news, discussion about the Vancouver Canucks revolved around Rick Tocchet’s status as coach and one insider suggested he’s not signed because he’s not sure he wants to stay. Finally, did the trade deadline wake Mitch Marner up to the reality of his situation in Toronto?

NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar 13

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:

Oilers Continue to Struggle, No Depth

The Edmonton Oilers continue to come up short in recent games, and a depleted Devils team outworked Connor McDavid and company. There was no depth production from the Oilers and there is serious debate about whether the coach should keep playing McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together. Players the Oilers have relied upon in the past are not stepping up.

Stuart Skinner wasn’t the issue in this game, even if he’s not been good enough this season.

What’s going wrong with the Oilers?

Is Tocchet Not Re-Signing With the Canucks… Is Hughes Inevitably Leaving?

Canucks’ insider Rick Dhaliwal discussed the future of Rick Tocchet in Vancouver and why the coach might be hesitant to re-sign. Among the factors that might determine whether Tocchet is up for another extension is what happens with Quinn Hughes. Dhaliwal casually said that Hughes could potentially leave the Canucks in a couple of years.

While it is true that Hughes only has a couple of seasons. left on his current deal, there has been no indication he’s looking to sign elsewhere when he has the opportunity.

What Is Mitch Marner Thinking These Days?

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, Mitch Marner might be thinking one of two things after how the NHL trade deadline unfolded. He’s either upset about being asked to consider a trade to Carolina, or he’s going to think twice about whether the Maple Leafs are ready to move on without him.

LeBrun compared Marner’s situation to what happened with David Pastrnak in Boston when he re-signed with the Bruins. The internal pressure the Bruins applied to Pastrnak got the deal signed. Does the pressure of knowing the Leafs tried to trade for and sign Marner’s possible replacement motivate him to get a deal done in Toronto?

