Steven Stamkos’ Impressive Performance Streak Continues

With his goal last night in a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks, Steven Stamkos is now on a three-game point streak. With five goals and four assists in his last four games, Stamkos, 35, is living up to expectations and is performing like his former Art Ross Trophy self. Due to his All-Star performance, he was named the NHL’s second star of the week. He has not only elevated himself but has also elevated the Nashville Predators, currently on a four-game winning streak.

While Nashville’s playoff hopes were thrown out of the window a long time ago, fans are beginning to see hope in the team’s future, especially with Stamkos. Could we see the revival of Stamkos’ career, or are we just seeing a lucky stretch?

Stamkos Returning To His Roots as a Power Play Merchant

Stamkos anchors the first power-play unit on the left side. The team has a 20.6% success rate, scoring 37 power-play goals. Stamkos has contributed 11 of them (30%), leading the team in power-play goals. He has scored twice on the man advantage in his last two games, providing much-needed consistency to bolster the Predators’ struggling power play.

During his time with Tampa Bay, he averaged 15 power-play goals per season. This season, he is on pace for 14, keeping him close to his usual production. Considering he no longer plays alongside stars like Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, and Victor Hedman, it’s impressive that Stamkos continues to score consistently.

Steven Stamkos Predators

Goal Scoring Is Getting Better By the Day

Even though Stamkos may only be on a 22-goal pace this year, that doesn’t mean his goal-scoring has fallen off. Just the year prior to being signed by Nashville, the forward recorded 81 points, consisting of 40 goals and 41 assists. The year prior saw Stamkos record 84 points in 81 games, and the season before that, he was able to record 106 points in 81 games. His numbers may have slowed down, but he can still strike just as hard.

Stamkos’s ability to handle goal scoring really shined in the Predators’ 3-2 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks. He managed to score four goals, but one was taken away due to a high-sticking call. Stamkos didn’t let that get to him, though, as he slipped one in past Arvid Soderblom to give Nashville the overtime win. If Stamkos keeps this up, Nashville could potentially shock fans next season and go on a little run.

