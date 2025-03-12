Big Trade Would Push Rangers to “Front of Line” on Senators Star

Arthur Staple’s recent comment about the New York Rangers’ potential interest in Brady Tkachuk is having the opposite effect of what he intended. In his article, Staple cautioned against excessive speculation, calling a Tkachuk trade a long shot. However, by stating that the Rangers would be “all in” if he became available, he has only fueled more discussion on the topic.

He wrote this past week:

“Outside of Mitch Marner, there aren’t a lot of UFAs worth ponying up for. There’s Brady Tkachuk, but let’s not get anyone in trouble talking too much about him. If he ever expressed a desire to leave the Ottawa Senators, though, the Rangers would be pushing to get to the front of the line, no question.”

He then added that Rangers’ GM Chris Drury has a history of making solid trades, even if he’s not always been a great communicator with his own players. He adds, “It might even mean seeing if Artemi Panarin, who’ll be entering the final year of his deal, would waive his no-trade to go elsewhere.”

Would the Senators Trade Tkachuk to Rangers for Panarin?

While Staple did mention some other names, including Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, it might be Panarin that would intrigue the Senators the most. Moving his $11.64 million cap hit would give the Rangers cap flexibility. The Senators could easily absorb it given the cap space they have for next season and moving Tkachuk’s $8.2 million salary off the books.

Artemi Panarin New York Rangers

Whether Panarin would accept a trade to the Senators is unclear. He’s got full control over where he goes, and the Senators would need to take serious steps towards playoff contention before Panarin considers leaving New York. And it’s fair to wonder how thrilled Panarin would be to leave New York only to go to an Ottawa team that no longer has Tkachuk on it.

To be fair, Staple didn’t necessarily suggest the trade would be Panarin for Tkachuk. He threw out the idea of the Rangers moving Panarin so they could take a big swing. But, if the Senators are going to move Tkachuk, a big name needs to replace him.

Next: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Sabres, Oilers, Rangers