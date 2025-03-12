New York Rangers
Big Trade Would Push Rangers to “Front of Line” on Senators Star
Arthur Staple of The Athletic says the Rangers might consider a huge trade to take a big swing and Brady Tkachuk would be on their radar.
Arthur Staple’s recent comment about the New York Rangers’ potential interest in Brady Tkachuk is having the opposite effect of what he intended. In his article, Staple cautioned against excessive speculation, calling a Tkachuk trade a long shot. However, by stating that the Rangers would be “all in” if he became available, he has only fueled more discussion on the topic.
He wrote this past week:
“Outside of Mitch Marner, there aren’t a lot of UFAs worth ponying up for. There’s Brady Tkachuk, but let’s not get anyone in trouble talking too much about him. If he ever expressed a desire to leave the Ottawa Senators, though, the Rangers would be pushing to get to the front of the line, no question.”
He then added that Rangers’ GM Chris Drury has a history of making solid trades, even if he’s not always been a great communicator with his own players. He adds, “It might even mean seeing if Artemi Panarin, who’ll be entering the final year of his deal, would waive his no-trade to go elsewhere.”
Would the Senators Trade Tkachuk to Rangers for Panarin?
While Staple did mention some other names, including Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, it might be Panarin that would intrigue the Senators the most. Moving his $11.64 million cap hit would give the Rangers cap flexibility. The Senators could easily absorb it given the cap space they have for next season and moving Tkachuk’s $8.2 million salary off the books.
Whether Panarin would accept a trade to the Senators is unclear. He’s got full control over where he goes, and the Senators would need to take serious steps towards playoff contention before Panarin considers leaving New York. And it’s fair to wonder how thrilled Panarin would be to leave New York only to go to an Ottawa team that no longer has Tkachuk on it.
To be fair, Staple didn’t necessarily suggest the trade would be Panarin for Tkachuk. He threw out the idea of the Rangers moving Panarin so they could take a big swing. But, if the Senators are going to move Tkachuk, a big name needs to replace him.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Sabres, Oilers, Rangers
More News
-
New York Rangers/ 13 seconds ago
Big Trade Would Push Rangers to “Front of Line” on Senators Star
Arthur Staple of The Athletic says the Rangers might consider a huge trade to...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 30 minutes ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Sabres, Oilers, Rangers
In an NHL Trade Talk morning roundup: what's going on with Rasmus Dahlin, is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Columnist Predicts Oilers Target 20-Goal Panthers Free Agent
Among six bold predictions for the Oilers over the next 12 months was Edmonton...
-
New York Rangers/ 3 hours ago
Jonathan Quick Signs 1-Year Extension with New York Rangers
The club confirmed that veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick has signed a one-year contract extension...
-
Boston Bruins/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Sabres, Oilers, Bruins, Capitals
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 11: Dahlin denies trade threat, McDavid frustrated, Bruins wouldn't...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Ottawa Senators Poised for a Postseason Run, Here’s Why
The Ottawa Senators are poised to make a run in the postseason and have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Visible Friction Brewing Between McDavid and the Oilers Coach
Monday's game and the body language from captain Connor McDavid suggests the player is...
-
Boston Bruins/ 21 hours ago
Exact Offer to Brad Marchand from Bruins Revealed
The offer details of the contract talks between the Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Was Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Rightly Criticized for Sabres’ Goal?
Was Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Evan Bouchard to blame for the third goal scored by...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
Report: Avalanche Traded Rantanen After Big Contract Concession
A new report suggests the Mikko Rantanen trade by the Avalanche was over a...