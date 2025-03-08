Maple Leafs Talked Knies, Marner as Returns in Rantanen Trade

Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the Toronto Maple Leafs approached superstar forward Mitch Marner and asked if he would consider waiving his no-move clause to facilitate a trade in an effort to acquire Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes. Marner declined. As a result, the Leafs’ second attempt to land Rantanen failed, and he was moved to the Dallas Stars.

Friedman wrote in a column on Saturday:

“The Hurricanes initially asked for Mitch Marner in return for Rantanen. Because it was for Rantanen, the Maple Leafs had to consider it. They told the winger their desire is to sign him, but they had to ask in this case. As is his right, Marner declined to move, re-iterating his desire to stay.”

Chris Johnston of The Athletic has confirmed this report but added an even more interesting wrinkle. He wrote:

“The Leafs approached Marner before the deadline and told him that their first choice was for him to sign an extension in Toronto but that a trade to Carolina was possible if he didn’t want to do that. Marner said he wanted to remain with the Leafs.”

Johnston added, “Subsequent discussions between the teams went on to include the possibility of Toronto sending Matthew Knies and significant other future assets…” In the end, Carolina went in another direction.

Friedman adds that they reached out to confirm the reports with the Leafs, the Hurricanes, and Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris. None would comment.

As a third ditch effort, when Marner declined, and Knies talks fell apart, the Leafs reportedly offered Fraser Minten, Easton Cowan, and two first-round picks. At that point, Carolina pivoted and chose to move Rantanen to the Western Conference and avoid a run-in during the post-season.

Are the Maple Leafs and Marner on Different Pages?

From the sounds of the way things unfolded, the Leafs didn’t go to Marner and ask him to waive his no-trade so they could (or because they wanted to) move him. Instead, it sounds like they’re aware he might test free agency, and if the winger was leaning towards moving on, this was a way for the Leafs to give him a chance to go somewhere else now before free agency arrived. This was a once-in-a-blue-moon chance to trade for a superstar, and if it meant asking Marner to give them an answer, they were willing to ask.

The Leafs would like to keep working on an extension for Marner, and Rantanen’s new deal might give them a benchmark to work from. Still, nothing is guaranteed.

