NHL News
Maple Leafs Talked Knies, Marner as Returns in Rantanen Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs went after Mikko Rantanen and reported considered Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner as returns in a trade.
Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the Toronto Maple Leafs approached superstar forward Mitch Marner and asked if he would consider waiving his no-move clause to facilitate a trade in an effort to acquire Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes. Marner declined. As a result, the Leafs’ second attempt to land Rantanen failed, and he was moved to the Dallas Stars.
Friedman wrote in a column on Saturday:
“The Hurricanes initially asked for Mitch Marner in return for Rantanen. Because it was for Rantanen, the Maple Leafs had to consider it. They told the winger their desire is to sign him, but they had to ask in this case. As is his right, Marner declined to move, re-iterating his desire to stay.”
Chris Johnston of The Athletic has confirmed this report but added an even more interesting wrinkle. He wrote:
“The Leafs approached Marner before the deadline and told him that their first choice was for him to sign an extension in Toronto but that a trade to Carolina was possible if he didn’t want to do that. Marner said he wanted to remain with the Leafs.”
Johnston added, “Subsequent discussions between the teams went on to include the possibility of Toronto sending Matthew Knies and significant other future assets…” In the end, Carolina went in another direction.
Friedman adds that they reached out to confirm the reports with the Leafs, the Hurricanes, and Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris. None would comment.
As a third ditch effort, when Marner declined, and Knies talks fell apart, the Leafs reportedly offered Fraser Minten, Easton Cowan, and two first-round picks. At that point, Carolina pivoted and chose to move Rantanen to the Western Conference and avoid a run-in during the post-season.
Are the Maple Leafs and Marner on Different Pages?
From the sounds of the way things unfolded, the Leafs didn’t go to Marner and ask him to waive his no-trade so they could (or because they wanted to) move him. Instead, it sounds like they’re aware he might test free agency, and if the winger was leaning towards moving on, this was a way for the Leafs to give him a chance to go somewhere else now before free agency arrived. This was a once-in-a-blue-moon chance to trade for a superstar, and if it meant asking Marner to give them an answer, they were willing to ask.
The Leafs would like to keep working on an extension for Marner, and Rantanen’s new deal might give them a benchmark to work from. Still, nothing is guaranteed.
Next: Oilers Made Play for Rantanen and 2 Big Names, Trade Involved Extension
More News
-
NHL News/ 12 seconds ago
Maple Leafs Talked Knies, Marner as Returns in Rantanen Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs went after Mikko Rantanen and reported considered Matthew Knies and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Made Play for Rantanen and 2 Big Names, Trade Involved Extension
The Edmonton Oilers did make a play for Mikko Rantanen and two other forwards...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Penguins’ Deadline Focused on Crosby, Summer Trades Coming
The Pittsburgh Penguins made several deadline moves, most of which should hint at a...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 6 hours ago
Maple Leafs Were “All In” on Rantanen, Had 2 Big Offers on Table
The Toronto Maple Leafs did make a huge push to land Mikko Rantanen at...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 7 hours ago
Devils Went Down to Wire on Big Name in Final Deadline Moments
The New Jersey Devils admitted they were looking at doing more than they did...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ GM Says He Tried “Big Swing” at Deadline: Rantanen?
The Edmonton Oilers confirmed they tried to take a big swing at the trade...
-
Maple Leafs Acquire Brandon Carlo in Major Trade with Bruins
Brandon Carlo is being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a huge deadline...
-
Brad Marchand Being Traded to Florida Panthers
A last-minute trade at the deadline sees Brad Marchand going to the Florida Panthers...
-
Dallas Stars/ 1 day ago
Wyatt Johnston Signs Huge 5-Yr Deal with the Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars signed Wyatt Johnston to a huge five-year extension amid a busy...
-
Bruins’ Send Coyle to Avs for Mittelstadt: Marchand Shoe to Drop?
Charlie Coyle is being traded to the Colorado Avalanche. for Casey Mittelstadt as the...