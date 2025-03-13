Maple Leafs Willingness to Move Marner Brings 2 Likely Outcomes

As per a report by Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ reported attempt to have Mitch Marner waive his no-trade clause for a potential move to the Carolina Hurricanes will likely lead to two possible outcomes. In one case, Marner might be ready to move on after what he feels was a lack of respect. Or, he’ll wake up and realize the team is open to the idea of moving forward without him.

Whether the Maple Leafs were simply exploring options or were genuinely ready to make plans that no longer included Marner, the organization’s request that he consider a trade may be on Marner’s mind heading into the offseason.

LeBrun said he finds it fascinating to imagine what the fallout would have been if the Leafs had acquired Rantanen and had him signed and in the locker room with Marner to close the season. Next to that, he wonders what Marner walked away from the deadline, thinking about his standing with the team.

Marner Has to Be Wondering If the Maple Leafs Are Willing to Move On Without Him

The NHL insider did suggest that being asked to waive his no-trade clause could have frustrated Marner to the point where he now sees no future in Toronto. While he handled media questions about the situation professionally, acknowledging that he wasn’t surprised by the trade discussions, it’s unclear whether this process has soured his relationship with the organization. If he feels unwanted or disrespected, he could be more inclined to test free agency in the summer of 2025 rather than negotiate an extension with the Leafs.

Mitch Marner and his feelings about the Maple Leafs moving forward

On the other hand, this situation may have been a reality check for Marner. The Leafs’ willingness to consider moving him—even if no trade ultimately materialized—proves they are not bluffing when it comes to reshaping the roster. If Marner truly wants to remain in Toronto, he may have to rethink his approach to contract negotiations.

Instead of pushing for the max dollar figure on an eight-year contract and going to market to leverage offers from other teams, he might not want to risk the Leafs exploring other options. If Marner’s priority is truly to stay in Toronto, there comes a point when the Leafs might feel he’s pushed too far, and they have to take advantage of other opportunities.

LeBrun Compared Marner’s Situation to Pastrnak’s

A similar situation played out with David Pastrňák in Boston, where the threat of a trade reportedly pressured him to finalize an extension. He was holding out for big money (which he got), but the Bruins started to apply pressure to sign, or they were willing to explore a trade. Whether that was a bluff or a legitimate possibility, it was enough to push negotiations forward. He did sign.

While the trade deadline has come and gone, and Marner could go to free agency, his camp could now be facing the same scenario. Is Toronto bluffing, or are they serious about replacing him with someone else?

For now, the immediate focus remains on the Leafs’ playoff push. However, once the season ends, Marner and the team will have to decide whether this is a relationship both want to continue developing. The Leafs’ eagerness to trade for and sign Rantanen will give Marner reason to wonder how far he can push before he pushes too far.

