Quiet Trade Market May Have Impacted Donato Contract Talks

The NHL trade deadline came and went, and Ryan Donato remained a Chicago Blackhawk. While Donato has been one of the team’s most productive players, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson didn’t find an offer enticing enough to move him.

How might that affect negotiations as Donato and the Blackhawks keep plugging away at finalizing an extension?

Ryan Donato Blackhawks trade talk

For Donato, the fact that he wasn’t traded may have been a relief. After spending time with five teams in his first eight seasons, he’s seeking stability in his next contract. The 28-year-old has expressed a strong desire to remain in Chicago. He loves the city and his family’s growing roots there. However, as a pending UFA, he played so well this season that he worked his way into the trade conversation and with eight goals and nine assists in the 11 games leading up to the deadline, it was assumed there would be plenty of talk surrounding him.

Surprisingly, there wasn’t a strong market for his services.

A Lack of Solid Offers May Affect Donato Contract Talks with the Blackhawks

In a seller’s market, where teams often overpay for depth scoring, the fact that Donato didn’t generate much interest could be concerning for his upcoming free agency. He’s having a career season, but Mark Lazerus writes, “Once the league’s GMs and scouts form an opinion on a player, it can be tough to change their minds.” As for what the opinion is, Lazerus didn’t elaborate. The sense might be that teams see him as a journeyman on a heater and that he won’t sustain his level of production.

It seems clear the Blackhawks don’t see him that way. Connor Bedard praised Donato’s consistent intensity and importance to the group. “Seeing what he’s done this year, it’s been awesome. And he’s so important to our group, so obviously we’re really excited that he ended up staying,’ Bedard noted.

Donato’s short-term future is secure, but his long-term status is uncertain. If NHL teams weren’t willing to part with significant assets for him at the deadline, will they be willing to commit term and dollars in free agency? Does that help the Blackhawks get an extension done at a team-friendly AAV?

Davidson hasn’t indicated whether Donato fits into Chicago’s rebuild. A report by Pierre LeBrun suggests he does. LeBrun tweeted, “As reported on Deadline Day, there were contract negotiations last Friday between Blackhawks and Donato’s agent Matt Keator, obviously didn’t get done, but both sides aim to talk again. Lots of time now ahead of July 1.”

