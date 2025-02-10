NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Red Wings, Habs, Canucks

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 9), Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks has been ruled out of the 4 Nations tournament due to injury concerns. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are exploring the possibility of a big trade deadline move, focusing on the Chicago Blackhawks. Rumor has it that the trade includes Ryan Donato. Why should the Winnipeg Jets re-sign Nikolaj Ehlers? What does he bring to the team?

In Montreal, the Canadiens have ended talks with Jake Evans. Does this signal a trade? Coach St. Louis urges Habs fans to remain patient despite recent struggles and the downturn in Patrik Laine’s play. Sidney Crosby is still deciding whether to join Team Canada in the 4 Nations, and Vladimir Tarasenko’s name is buzzing in trade rumors as the deadline nears.

NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb 9

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story

Ryan Donato is attracting attention from different Canadian teams at the trade deadline. The Oilers seem to be tied closely to Donato. Brayden Schenn’s trade value remains high as the Blues seek a huge return for their captain. Sidney Crosby’s decision to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off is still unknown.

Read More About the Trade Rumors Here:

Vladimir Tarasenko’s Time with Red Wings Might Be Short-Lived

Vladimir Tarasenko trade talks are heating up as the NHL deadline nears. The Red Wings face challenges moving Vladimir Tarasenko’s contract at the deadline. However, because Tarasenko’s fit with Detroit has not been ideal this season, is there a chance the team will move him anyway?

Read More About Tarasenko and the Red Wings Here:

Montreal Canadiens’ Struggles and Coach St. Louis’ Message to Fans

Montreal Canadiens’ recent slump highlights injuries, Patrik Laine’s struggles, and tough competition. However, Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis urges fans to stay hopeful. Will the team’s injuries and Laine’s cold streak derail the Canadiens’ playoff hopes?

Read More About the Canadiens Here:

Quinn Hughes Withdraws from 4 Nations; Jake Sanderson Replacement

Acting like a captain, which he is, Quinn Hughes prioritized his Vancouver Canucks’ playoff push over his 4 Nations participation. Jake Sanderson has replaced Hughes on the Team USA roster. Given the prestige of the international tournament, did the Canucks captain make the responsible decision to skip the 4 Nations?

Read More About Hughes Choice Here:

More NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 9 Posts

Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Leafs, Jets, Canadiens & Oilers