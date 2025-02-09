Vladimir Tarasenko Generating Trade Buzz Ahead of Deadline

Vladimir Tarasenko’s time with the Detroit Red Wings may be short-lived, as trade chatter surrounding the veteran winger is starting to pick up ahead of the March 7 NHL trade deadline. Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday Headlines that there have been conversations about a potential move. If true, a deal could be complicated due to Tarasenko’s contract and no-trade clause.

Tarasenko signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract with Detroit last summer after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers. While he had reportedly hoped to stay in Florida, contract negotiations fell through. The Red Wings, meanwhile, went after several bigger names and lost out on players like Steven Stamkos. That led to Tarasenko and the Red Wings finding each other. Their circumstances around the signing likely have something to do with why both sides may be open to parting ways. If Tarasenko was never really keen on the Red Wings and he was their fallback plan, it might not have been destined to work out long-term.

His fit in Detroit has been less than ideal, and with seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points, he certainly could be more productive.

Can the Red Wings Trade Tarasenko Without Much Issue?

With another year left on his deal at a $4.75 million cap hit, trading Tarasenko won’t be easy unless the Red Wings retain salary or find a team with the flexibility to take on his contract. Next season, the expected increase in the NHL salary cap could make it easier for clubs to absorb his cap hit. This season, a team would need to see him as a useful addition for a playoff run. Ironically, the Red Wings are right in the mix, holding the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Vladimir Tarasenko Red Wings trade talk

One would think that if the Red Wings are looking to move Tarasenko, they either want to dump his full cap hit so they can make other moves. Or, they are looking to get a useful player back in the deal they believe can help their postseason aspirations.

