NHL Trade Talk Recap: Leafs, Jets, Canadiens & Oilers

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 8), the Winnipeg Jets remain a dominant force in the NHL, with their solid defensive play and elite goaltending from Connor Hellebuyck being central to their success. They’re the real deal this season.

The Oilers are eyeing a veteran winger like Kyle Palmieri, though his $5 million cap hit and defensive issues could complicate things. Meanwhile, Carey Price’s contract could be tradeable for the Montreal Canadiens, especially with an upcoming salary cap increase.

Across the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues are looking at trade deadline candidates, while the Maple Leafs are weighing options like Dylan Cozens from the Sabres or potential multi-player deals. In other news, Quinn Hughes remains sidelined for the Canucks, and Igor Shesterkin’s injury has led the Rangers to recall Dylan Garand.

NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb 8

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story

Should the Maple Leafs Trade for Dylan Cozens or Brayden Schenn?

If the Maple Leafs are interested in trading for the St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn, they might need to package picks together. The cost is rumored to be high. Additionally, the Buffalo Sabres’ Dylan Cozens offers upside but comes with risks and costs. Does Schenn’s leadership and experience make him a practical fit in Toronto?

Read More About the Speculation Here:

Winnipeg Jets: A Balanced, Deep Team Dominating the NHL

The Jets might be the best team in the NHL. They have balanced offensive depth and a stellar defense that limits the opposition’s chances. Also, Connor Hellebuyck’s elite goaltending is a key to their success. Can the Jets continue at their pace right into the postseason?

Read More About the Jets Solid Team Here:

Could Carey Price’s Contract Become Moveable with Salary Cap Increase?

In an interesting speculation, future Hall of Fame goalie Carey Price’s contract could be tradeable with the salary cap increase. Will the Montreal Canadiens be able to offload Price’s contract to help another NHL club get some salary cap relief and reach the bottom end of the salary cap?

Read More About the Possibility Here:

Could Kyle Palmieri Be the Right Fit for the Edmonton Oilers?

Might the Edmonton Oilers target Kyle Palmieri to complement Leon Draisaitl? However, Palmieri’s defensive decline and cap hit could limit Edmonton’s pursuit. Would the Oilers offer a second and fourth-round pick for him?

Read the Entire Post Here:

More NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 8 Posts

Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Isles, Leafs, Canucks, Canes & Avs