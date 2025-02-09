Edmonton Oilers
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Leafs, Jets, Canadiens & Oilers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 8: Maple Leafs trade interests, Jets best NHL team, Canadiens trading Price contract, Oilers and Palmieri a fit?
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 8), the Winnipeg Jets remain a dominant force in the NHL, with their solid defensive play and elite goaltending from Connor Hellebuyck being central to their success. They’re the real deal this season.
The Oilers are eyeing a veteran winger like Kyle Palmieri, though his $5 million cap hit and defensive issues could complicate things. Meanwhile, Carey Price’s contract could be tradeable for the Montreal Canadiens, especially with an upcoming salary cap increase.
Across the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues are looking at trade deadline candidates, while the Maple Leafs are weighing options like Dylan Cozens from the Sabres or potential multi-player deals. In other news, Quinn Hughes remains sidelined for the Canucks, and Igor Shesterkin’s injury has led the Rangers to recall Dylan Garand.
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story
Should the Maple Leafs Trade for Dylan Cozens or Brayden Schenn?
If the Maple Leafs are interested in trading for the St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn, they might need to package picks together. The cost is rumored to be high. Additionally, the Buffalo Sabres’ Dylan Cozens offers upside but comes with risks and costs. Does Schenn’s leadership and experience make him a practical fit in Toronto?
Read More About the Speculation Here:
Winnipeg Jets: A Balanced, Deep Team Dominating the NHL
The Jets might be the best team in the NHL. They have balanced offensive depth and a stellar defense that limits the opposition’s chances. Also, Connor Hellebuyck’s elite goaltending is a key to their success. Can the Jets continue at their pace right into the postseason?
Read More About the Jets Solid Team Here:
Could Carey Price’s Contract Become Moveable with Salary Cap Increase?
In an interesting speculation, future Hall of Fame goalie Carey Price’s contract could be tradeable with the salary cap increase. Will the Montreal Canadiens be able to offload Price’s contract to help another NHL club get some salary cap relief and reach the bottom end of the salary cap?
Read More About the Possibility Here:
Could Kyle Palmieri Be the Right Fit for the Edmonton Oilers?
Might the Edmonton Oilers target Kyle Palmieri to complement Leon Draisaitl? However, Palmieri’s defensive decline and cap hit could limit Edmonton’s pursuit. Would the Oilers offer a second and fourth-round pick for him?
More NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 8 Posts
- 3 Reasons the Jets Are the Best Team in the NHL
- Islanders Veteran Winger Pegged as Solid Trade Fit for Oilers
- Quinn Hughes’ Remains Our for Canucks, 4 Nations Update
- Five Fascinating Facts About Cujo (Curtis Joseph)
- 3 Deadline Candidates for the Philadelphia Flyers this Season
- Is Carey Price About to Be Traded by the Canadiens?
- Leafs and Flyers Jets Talk Laughton Trade, Big D-Man Not Involved
- NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Jets, Oilers & Senators
- Leafs Liking Cozens Deal or Multi-Player Trade with Blues?
- Bouchard, Skinner Warned in Oilers’ Loss: Message Received?
- Igor Shesterkin Sidelined with Injury, Rangers Recall Dylan Garand
- 3 Trade Deadline Candidates for the St. Louis Blues this Season
Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Isles, Leafs, Canucks, Canes & Avs
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Leafs, Jets, Canadiens & Oilers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 8: Maple Leafs trade interests, Jets best NHL team,...
-
Featured/ 5 hours ago
3 Reasons the Jets Are the Best Team in the NHL
The Winnipeg Jets are the best team right now in the NHL. What three...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Quinn Hughes’ Remains Our for Canucks, 4 Nations Update
Quinn Hughes will miss another game for the Vancouver Canucks and it's not clear...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 7 hours ago
Five Fascinating Facts About Cujo (Curtis Joseph)
Although Curtis Cujo Joseph isn't in the Hockey Hall of Fame, he should be....
-
Featured/ 8 hours ago
3 Deadline Candidates for the Philadelphia Flyers this Season
There are three key Flyers players that could be traded to help the team...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 10 hours ago
Is Carey Price About to Be Traded by the Canadiens?
The rise in the NHL salary cap helps teams, but hurts others. Could the...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Leafs and Flyers Jets Talk Laughton Trade, Big D-Man Not Involved
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets are both rumored to be looking into...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 11 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Jets, Oilers & Senators
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 8), Jets win eighth in a row, Oilers...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Leafs Liking Cozens Deal or Multi-Player Trade with Blues?
Sportsnet's Luke Fox looked at possible trades for the Maple Leafs, focusing on Dylan...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
Bouchard, Skinner Warned in Oilers’ Loss: Message Received?
Evan Bouchard and Stuart Skinner are solid players for the Edmonton Oilers, but their...