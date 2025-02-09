Edmonton Oilers
Crosby to Skate in Montreal Ahead of Team Canada Decision
Sidney Crosby is headed to Montreal to skate with Team Canada, with a final decision on his 4 Nations involvement coming in a few hours.
Sidney Crosby is heading to Montreal as part of Team Canada’s evaluation process, signaling the likelihood that he will play in the upcoming Four Nations tournament. With Canada’s final roster due by 5 p.m. ET on Monday, all eyes over the past few days have been on Crosby and if his wrist injury would exclude him from participating.
TSN’s Darren Dreger posted on Sunday:
“Sidney Crosby making his way to Montreal. He will skate tomorrow as part of Canada’s ongoing evaluation. Rosters need to be finalized by 5 pm et Monday. As long as there’s progress, Canada may opt to keep Crosby and gamble on his availability game by game.”
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed yesterday that Crosby would not play in the team’s final game before the 4 Nations break, raising questions about the superstar’s health. However, reports indicate that the decision to represent Canada will ultimately be up to Crosby himself. The Penguins have given their captain the freedom to make the call, recognizing his importance to both the franchise and Team Canada. The consensus was that he’d earned the right to choose if and how much he would participate.
Team Canada Wants Crosby, So Does McDavid
If Crosby is added to the roster, Canada may take a strategic approach to how often he plays. He may not play in the opener and he might see limited ice time. He could literally be a game-time decision for every game of the tournament. Still, his presence as a member of the team, even in a limited capacity, would be a major boost for the national team.
There is still time for both sides to change their mind, but it sounds like something would have to pop up where Crosby isn’t going to get better by the time the tournament ends. Crosby could technically withdraw from the tournament in the next few hours, and Mark Scheifele could get the nod. That decision seems unlikely with Crosby traveling to Montreal.
If Crosby doesn’t play, it will be a major blow for Team Canada and for fans who want to see him don another Canada jersey and play alongside Connor McDavid. “It’s getting harder and harder to not think about it,” McDavid said. He added, “This isn’t exactly the Olympics or a World Cup,” McDavid said of the 4 Nations. “(But) it’s a good teaser.”
