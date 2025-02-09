NHL News
Quinn Hughes Ruled Out of 4 Nations Tournament
Quinn Hughes will not play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament. Jake Sanderson will replace him.
As per Elliotte Friedman and confirmed by the Vancouver Canucks, “Quinn Hughes is officially out of the 4 Nations.” He adds, “Was an agonizing decision for him. Badly wanted to play, but Canucks need him for race to playoffs.”
Jake Sanderson, defenseman for the Ottawa Senators, is replacing Hughes on the USA roster.
General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that D Quinn Hughes will not play for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 9, 2025
News leading into Sunday’s news was that Hughes was weighing the decision to join Team USA after a lingering injury had been keeping him out of action for the Vancouver Canucks. On Thursday, David Quadrelli of Canucks Army shared that he heard Hughes was dealing with an injury to his oblique.
The team had reportedly left the decision up to Hughes, but with the Canucks battling for a playoff spot, any chance of further aggravating his injury could have been disastrous.
As big a loss as this is for Team USA, this is the decision that makes the most sense for the Canucks and Hughes. He is the team’s best player and captain and if he were risking further injury, it would have been a big mistake for him to play when resting was the wiser decision.
