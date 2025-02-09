Three Reasons the Jets Need to Sign Nikolaj Ehlers

As the NHL salary cap increases over the next few seasons, Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff faces a crucial decision. Should he re-sign star forward Nikolaj Ehlers? It should not be a tough decision at all.

With the Jets firmly in playoff contention and their Stanley Cup window open this season, there are three reasons why the Jets should lock up Ehlers over the long term.

Three Reasons Why Ehlers Should Be at the Top of the Jets Priorities

There are at least three reasons why Ehlers should be at the top of the Jets’ priority list.

Ehlers Has Been a Long-Time Jets Fixture

Ehlers was a Jets’ draft-and-develop success story. He’s been with the Jets since he was drafted ninth in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Over his 10 seasons in Winnipeg, he’s put up 504 points in 651 games. That includes 48 points in 47 games this season alone. He’s a point-a-game player.

Despite battling injuries, Ehlers is one of the team’s fastest and most dynamic players. He can make game-breaking plays, especially on the offense. This offensive upside makes him a key asset that the Jets can’t afford to lose.

Ehlers’ Value Will Increase with the Rising Salary Cap

With the NHL salary cap jumping to $95.5 million next season, Jets’ GM Cheveldayoff can re-sign Ehlers without sacrificing much elsewhere. Ehlers deserves a raise after his current $6 million AAV expires, and his new deal will likely reflect the rising salary cap.

When looking around the NHL, comparison players include Filip Forsberg, J.T. Miller, and Sam Reinhart. All these players earn about $2 million more than Ehlers. They have AAVs of $8 million to $8.625 million, which suggests that Ehlers’ next contract should fall in a similar range. But that should not be an issue. The Jets have the financial room to retain Ehlers long-term while keeping their other key players in place.

Ehlers Is a Pane in the Jets’ Stanley Cup Window

The Jets sit on top of the Central Division and are the only NHL team currently with over 80 points in the season. (They have 81 points to the Washington Capitals 79.) Now is the time to maximize their championship potential. Adding Ehlers’ impressive skill set to the team’s top six makes the team all that much better.

Ehlers should be counted as a valuable asset for the team’s success this season and beyond. As the team’s Stanley Cup window remains open for the next few seasons, there should be no way Winnipeg would take a chance on losing Ehlers. He’s one of their most unique and talented players.

Connor, Scheifele, and Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets

Losing Ehlers Would Be a Major Setback in Winnipeg

Losing Ehlers would be a significant setback for the Jets. The Jets must focus on extending his contract before he hits free agency and potentially tests the market.

Given the current state of the Jets and the rising salary cap, keeping Ehlers in Winnipeg should be a no-brainer. He has elite skills and experience, and his home is in the capital of Manitoba. In short, he has the potential to contribute to the team’s success.

Re-signing Ehlers is a key step toward ensuring the Jets remain competitive.

