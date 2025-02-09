Canadiens’ Coach Warns Fickle Fans, Laine Talks Free Fall

For a while, the Montréal Canadiens were the darlings of the NHL. They gave their fans hope when they went on a winning streak. All this success suggested that this could have been the season they could make the playoffs. But what changed for the Canadiens? Over the last few games Patrik Laine has vanished, the Canadiens are losing, and the coach is telling fickle fans not to quit on the club.

It feels like the team is getting a much-needed break heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Canadiens Were Riding High, But Something Changed

The team was riding high from Dec. 3-Jan. 21. And what a run it was. They posted an impressive 16-6-1 record. But, like Humpty Dumpty, they had a great fall. Since the third week of January, their fortunes shifted drastically. They’ve stumbled out of the playoff race.

Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis addressed fan frustration after a rough stretch, emphasizing both the market and the players not quit. He talked about the ups and downs of sports as the club went 13-3-1 and then struggled during a 1-6-1 slump. “For us, we just got to do what we do and keep trying to move up and keep trying to fight. I think this group’s got some fight and a lot can happen,” he noted. He added, “But if you quit, you’re guaranteed one thing — you’re not going to get what you want.”

So, what’s changed for the Habs? Here, I’ll offer three thoughts about the team’s recent demise.

Canadiens Faced Tougher Competition and Injuries Struck

Outside of games with the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks, the Canadiens have been losing to playoff teams and traditionally strong opponents. The were beaten twice by the Devils, lost to the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild, and got doubled-up by the Los Angeles Kings. This is not an excuse, however. The Canadiens had beaten teams like the Washington Capitals and streaky New York Rangers just a few games earlier.

Losing Emil Heineman and defenseman Kaiden Guhle to injury hasn’t helped. While a fourth-liner, Heineman contributed offensively. His absence also led to significant lineup changes. Guhle’s injury compounded the Canadiens’ problems. He plays a key role on the team and is out indefinitely. He leaves a significant gap on the blue line. The Canadiens called up prospect Logan Mailloux to fill in. While he’s doing his best, he isn’t Guhle.

Laine Couldn’t Maintain His Level of Production

The Habs’ early success raised fan expectations, but their struggles show the team’s lack of depth. The Canadiens demonstrated they can be a playoff team when they’re healthy, but right now, they’re not. They likely sit too far out of a wild-card spot to make a move this season. With so many key players injured, the Habs need the 4 Nations break to regain their health.

Patrik Laine of the Canadiens hasn’t produced in the last several games

It doesn’t help that a red-hot Patrik Laine has all but disappeared. His points this season break down as follows: 18 in his first 20 games. He has zero in the last seven games and no goals in nine. The shine has already worn off the team’s power play toy. Laine recently said, “It’s tough.. Even if my body feels good sometimes and confidence isn’t quite there, I need to contribute in other ways if my offensive game isn’t clicking.”

There’s a glimmer of hope for the playoff hunt. Still, the fact is that 2024-25 is likely not the season for a Habs push to the postseason. The team shouldn’t quit, but they also shouldn’t push the issue and try to get better in the short term.

The rebuild still looks promising and the silver lining with all of this losing is that GM Kent Hughes doesn’t face a tough decision. This is not the season to trade for help.

Related: Is Carey Price About to Be Traded by the Canadiens?