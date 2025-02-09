Montreal Canadiens
Talks Between Canadiens and Jake Evans Crumble, Trade Coming
Pierre LeBrun is reporting that contract extension talks between the Canadiens and Jake Evans have not gone well and he could be traded.
Talks between the Montreal Canadiens and Jake Evans are not going well, and a trade could be imminent. According to one insider, the two sides are far apart in terms of what an extension looks like, and the forward is likely to be dealt as a result. While that deal probably won’t come in the next two weeks, the belief is that the Canadiens will take offers and work something out before March 7th.
According to Pierre LeBrun, “As discussed at intermission during on our Habs TSN broadcast, my understanding is Jake Evans and the Canadiens have exchanged numbers on what an extension might look like and they’re not close.” He adds, “Obviously things can change with one phone call, but as of now that makes it more likely Evans gets dealt before the March 7 deadline. Calls from teams asking about Evans have increased lately with the Habs’ slide in the standings.”
Evans is a pending UFA making $1.7 million on the salary cap this season. His contract is favorable for teams looking for a productive depth piece at a low cost. And, if the Canadiens are willing to retain some salary in a trade, there should be plenty of suitors interested.
What Is Evans Worth in a Trade?
Evans has 11 goals and 27 points in 55 games for the Canadiens this season. It’s not clear what the Habs might be asking in return, but rentals so far this season have cost as much as a first-round pick in trades. That’s not to presume that Evans would cost that much, but if enough teams get into a bidding war and Hughes is open to retaining 50%, the Canadiens could get a nice return.
Next: Canadiens’ Coach Warns Fickle Fans, Laine Talks Free Fall
