Leafs Liking Cozens Deal or Multi-Player Trade with Blues?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be active in the trade market, but should their focus be on acquiring a middle-six center like Dylan Cozens or a veteran leader like Brayden Schenn? According to Luke Fox of Sportsnet, both options make sense for what the Maple Leafs need. However, neither is a perfect fit and it will cost something significant to get either guy.

Why Dylan Cozens for Toronto

Fox notes that Cozens, at just 23 years old, offers size, skill, and potential as a former 30-goal centerman. He adds that these are assets rarely available outside the top 10 of the NHL Draft. However, his $7.1 million AAV contract running through 2030 and underwhelming production this season (10 goals, 26 points in 53 games) create risks.

While Buffalo’s GM Kevyn Adams may feel pressure to make changes, his history of making these kings of trades has not been kind to the Sabres. As such, he may stick to his guns, holding off on a deal until he gets the best possible return. So too, trading a key piece within the division is risky for Buffalo.

The Leafs would likely need to offer a package involving their 2026 first-rounder and top prospects like Fraser Minten or Easton Cowan.

Brayden Schenn or Dylan Cozens trade: which is best for the Maple Leafs?

Why Brayden Schenn for the Maple Leafs

Schenn, on the other hand, seems like a more realistic target. With a $6.5 million cap hit through 2028, Fox argues the Blues’ captain brings experience, defensive reliability, physicality, and scoring depth. Given Toronto’s needs and Craig Berube’s familiarity with the forward from their time together in St. Louis, a deal could be feasible.

The Blues want to get younger and the Leafs want a proven player to get deeper. Fox adds that GM Brad Treliving might even explore a package deal involving a veteran defenseman from the Blues.

Ultimately, while Cozens is a tantalizing long-term option, Schenn’s leadership, playoff pedigree, and lower trade cost make him the more practical fit. It’s not clear the Leafs are far along on either player, but there have been reports of the team kicking tires on both.

If Brad Treliving wants to make a splash, prioritizing Schenn—and possibly a Blues defenseman—may be the smarter move.

