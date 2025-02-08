New York Rangers
Igor Shesterkin Sidelined with Injury, Rangers Recall Dylan Garand
Goaltender Igor Shesterkin has suffered an upper-body injury with the New York Rangers and will be out 1-2 weeks.
The New York Rangers will be without star goaltender Igor Shesterkin for at least one to two weeks after he suffered an upper-body injury during a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Shesterkin appeared to hurt himself lunging for a puck in the first period and later flexed his right wrist following a goalmouth scramble in the second.
While the injury is not expected to be long-term, it remains unclear whether Shesterkin will be ready to return immediately after the NHL schedule resumes on February 22. This marks the second time this season that Shesterkin has dealt with an upper-body injury, having previously been placed on injured reserve in December.
Rangers Recall Dylan Garand from Hartford
In response, the Rangers have recalled Dylan Garand from the Hartford Wolf Pack to provide goaltending depth behind Jonathan Quick. The timing of Shesterkin’s injury is less than ideal for the Rangers, but his projected return in a couple of weeks should help minimize the impact. The fact the NHL is off for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament also limits potential damage.
Shesterkin has established himself as one of the NHL’s elite netminders but is also set to be the highest-paid goaltender at $11.5 million per season. He’s been heavily scrutinized since signing that contract, with some calling it a potential albatross contract. He’s been solid this season, but his numbers are below average and arguably not worth what the Rangers paid for.
