Leafs and Flyers Jets Talk Laughton Trade, Big D-Man Not Involved

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, trade discussions surrounding Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton are heating up. According to Daily Face-Off’s Anthony Di Marco, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets have emerged as two of the most interested teams, but a “handful of teams are in the mix.”

Laughton’s name surfacing in trade talks is not new. He’s been a popular player among NHL insiders as the deadline approaches. How willing the Flyers are to trade him is not clear, but if enough teams make a suitable offer, GM Daniel Briere is going to listen.

For the Maple Leafs, Laughton is an interesting option thanks to his mix of grit, versatility, and leadership. The Leafs have been linked to trade talks involving Dylan Cozens and Brayden Schenn, so it makes sense that a center like Laughton would be on their list as well. Elliotte Friedman recently said the team is working through a “wish list” of players and weighing cost versus benefit on a handful of names.

Laughton is a two-way forward who can contribute in all situations and has this season and next on his contract at an AAV of $3 million.

The Jets are also a team looking to make a splash and they are contenders this season. They sit in first place in the Central, Western Conference, and League standings with 81 points.

What Would It Cost to Acquire Laughton?

Despite his value, the asking price for Laughton could be a potential hurdle. Given his experience and contract status, Philadelphia will likely demand a significant return. However, with the Leafs aiming for a deep playoff run and the Jets trying to separate themselves from the pack, he might be worth the gamble.

Scott Laughton Flyers trade price

One thing that NHL insider Elliotte Friedman made clear is that any trade involving Laughton isn’t likely to be a blockbuster that includes other players coming from the Flyers. Specifically, Friedman dispelled speculation that Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is involved in any trade talks.

Ristolainen is likely to miss Saturday’s game, but Friedman confirmed his absence was due to injury, not trade-related reasons.

While it remains to be seen if Laughton will be moved, interest from multiple contenders suggests his situation could get interesting. Whether he lands in Toronto, Winnipeg, or elsewhere, Laughton’s name will be one to watch as the trade deadline draws closer.

