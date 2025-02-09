3 Reasons the Jets Are the Best Team in the NHL

The Winnipeg Jets are currently one of the best teams in the NHL. The team is rolling through the season, and last night beat the New York Islanders by a score of 4-3 to mark the team’s eighth straight win. Gabriel Vilardi led the charge with two goals, while Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo scored for Winnipeg.

But there’s more. This is a deep team. Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor also registered two assists. In addition, another standout game from goalie Connor Hellebuyck didn’t hurt either. He made 32 saves, including 18 in the third period alone, leading his team to the 80-point mark. In reaching that milestone, they became the first team in the NHL to reach 80 points on the season.

What Makes the Jets So Good This Season?

So, what makes the Jets so good? It all starts with their balanced play on both ends of the ice. Their last line of defense is Hellebuyck, and there’s no goalie better. His elite goaltending is a key to the team’s solid defensive structure and offensive depth.

The team’s consistency has pushed them to the top of the NHL. And, as head coach Scott Arniel emphasizes, the team has the ability to respond to every win and loss with the right mindset. They learn both ways – winning or losing. That is part of the key to their continued success.

The Jets are currently one of the best teams in the NHL for three key reasons:

Reason One: Connor Hellebuyck’s Elite Goaltending

As noted, Hellebuyck’s standout performance on the net has been crucial to the Jets’ success. His Vezina Trophy-caliber play has kept Winnipeg atop the league. He’s been a cornerstone of the team for several seasons, and his dominance in the crease continues this season.

Reason Two: The Jets Play Stellar Defense

The Jets’ defense is a significant factor in their success. The team limits chances and opportunities in the slot and excels in several key defensive categories. Winnipeg consistently helps their goaltender as a team while setting up strong offensive chances.

Kyle Connor is a key Winnipeg Jets forward.

Reason Three: The Jets Have a Balanced and Consistent Offense

While not a high-flying, all-out offensive team with singularly elite players, the Jets’ offensive depth is impressive. The team has multiple players, each putting up over 45 points. As a result, the Jets score in a variety of ways. They also can capitalize on their solid defense to create highlight-reel goals.

These three factors – and more – have allowed the Jets to stay at the top of the NHL standings. They are the real deal this season.

