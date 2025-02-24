Minnesota Wild
Bettman Surprisingly Reduces Ryan Hartman’s Suspension
In a surprising move, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has reduced the suspension for Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has reduced Ryan Hartman’s suspension from 10 to eight games following an appeal from the NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA). The Minnesota Wild forward, who was disciplined for roughing Ottawa Senators’ Tim Stützle, is now eligible to return on March 4, 2025.
Bettman’s ruling has caught more than a few people off guard, mostly because of Hartman’s history of suspension and the fact Bettman rarely reduces the NHL DoPS’s rulings. He stated that the seven-game increase from Hartman’s previous suspension was “excessive.” He believed there was ample evidence to go with an eight-game ban but that 10 was too much. Bettman believes this will be an “appropriate wake-up call” for Hartman, who has now been suspended five times in his career, including four since 2023.
Why Did Bettman Reduce Hartman’s Suspension?
The NHLPA’s appeal argued that the suspension was disproportionately severe when compared to past cases involving repeat offenders. Bettman agreed. But, a case can be made that Hartman isn’t like anyone else. Few players, if any, have crossed the line as quickly and as often as Hartman does. His 10-game suspension was given out because he directly tried to injure a defenseless player. Some believe the NHL Player Safety committee didn’t go far enough with their initial 10-game suspension.
And, of all the people to argue earned a break, it’s not Hartman. Why Bettman chose to be lenient here instead of sending a swift and obvious message has people scratching their heads.
Smartly, despite having the option for further appeal, Elliotte Friedman reports that Hartman has chosen to accept the reduced suspension. he will not argue for an ever further reduction.
His return in early March will be intriguing to watch. Will he have learned anything from this? Or will he just go back to playing on the edge and often crossing over like he typically does?
Next: Trevor Zegras Faces Suspension for Hit on Michael Rasmussen
