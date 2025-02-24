Edmonton Oilers
Analyst Pitches Unhealthy Goalie Star as Oilers Trade Option
On NHL analyst threw out the idea of Thatcher Demko as a possible trade fit for the Edmonton Oilers. Is this possible?
As the Edmonton Oilers continue their push for a Stanley Cup, questions remain about their goaltending situation. NHL analyst Rachel Doerrie recently floated the idea that Edmonton could take a flyer on Vancouver Canucks netminder Thatcher Demko, hoping he turns into a playoff monster in goal.
The Oilers have been dealing with inconsistent play from Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, who, while capable of strong performances, has struggled of late. In the last two games, for example, these two allowed 13 goals against in terrible performances against the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals. This has fueled speculation that Edmonton may look to the trade market ahead of the deadline and bring in a more consistent option. Doerrie pointed out that the team cannot afford to have lapses in goaltending with their championship-caliber roster. She suggested John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks as an option.
When Allan Mitchell pointed out the concern with Gibson’s contract, Doerrie threw out another idea.
Demko Has a Better Contract, But Can Oilers Count on Him to Stay Healthy?
Arguing the Oilers don’t need a superstar, she believes there is a chance to acquire one of Vancouver. Now that the Canucks have inked Kevin Lankinen to a longer-term deal, if Vancouver is looking to shed Demko’s salary and the Oilers can get some assurances on his health, he might be worth the risk.
While there are serious questions about his mystery injury, Demko, when healthy, has shown flashes of elite-level goaltending. In the 2020 playoff bubble, he was an absolute “monster” for Vancouver. Doerrie says there is speculation the Canucks may be open to moving Demko.
She said the Oilers should be worried about his health, but he might be a better potential trade target than John Gibson. Even if Demko can only give the Oilers a run, it might be enough.
With only one year remaining on his deal after this season, she also argued his cap hit would be easier to manage.
It’s not clear the Canucks would be open to dealing Demko within the division, but if they are, the Oilers’ front office will have to weigh the risks and rewards. Gambling on Demko could pay off, especially if he flips the switch Doerrie says he has for the postseason. But, there are serious red flags.
As the trade deadline approaches, Edmonton’s goaltending situation will be a key storyline to watch.
