Anaheim Ducks
Trevor Zegras Faces Suspension for Hit on Michael Rasmussen
Trevor Zegras is facing a possible suspension for his hit on Red Wings Michael Rasmussen. It was a clear head hit the refs missed.
The NHL Department of Player Safety has revealed that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras will have a hearing after a controversial high hit on Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen. The hit, which wasn’t called for a penalty during Sunday’s game, has been reviewed by the NHL. The officials missed a serious head hit.
Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli labeled it a “clear-cut hit to the head,” highlighting concerns over player safety. Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan expressed frustration post-game, stating that officials claimed they missed the incident and “can’t make stuff up” when determining penalties. This has sparked debate about whether automatic reviews should be implemented when a player is clearly injured from an uncalled hit.
Zegras Could Face a Suspension, Will Easily Be Fined
The league has confirmed that Zegras will have a hearing to determine if the hit warrants supplemental discipline. The hearing will assess whether the play constituted interference and whether it targeted Rasmussen’s head. If found guilty, Zegras could face a suspension, a significant setback for Anaheim as they attempt to build momentum in a challenging season.
Rasmussen left the game with an upper-body injury and was taken to the dressing room for further evaluation. No official update on his condition has been provided.
Zegras, one of Anaheim’s top offensive talents, has been a key piece for the struggling Ducks this season. Fortunately, Zegras is has no prior suspension history. That will factor into how heavily the NHL DoPS comes down on him.
Interestingly, Zegras’ name has also popped up in trade rumors this season.
