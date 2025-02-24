NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flames, Oilers, Bruins, Sabres, Leafs

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 23), the Edmonton Oilers lost again as Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick and got closer to breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record. Meanwhile, Mitch Marner and his wife are having a baby, but his contract situation is also big news out of Toronto. We looked at some news out of Boston where injuries and trade talk is affecting the Bruins. Finally, could the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks make for good trade partners?

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:

Ovechkin Scores a Hat Trick vs. the Oilers

The Washington Capitals beat the Oilers 7-3 on Sunday, capitalizing on an Oilers squad that Connor McDavid called flat. Coming out of the 4 Nations break, the Oilers have looked brutal, allowing 13 goals in two games.

Alex Ovechkin recorded his 32nd career hat trick in the game. He now has 882 goals and is just 13 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s legendary NHL record of 894.

Marner Likely Going to Free Agency

Bob McKenzie believes that Maple Leafs’ winger Mitch Marner will head to free agency even if the organization offers him a contract extension before the season ends. McKenzie said during the intermission of the Maple Leafs-Blackhawks game (h/t Hockey Feed), “I don’t think it will happen, I think he’s much more likely to go to free agency, and I think the Leafs understand that. McKenzie also believes the Leafs should try to extend Marner despite knowing he’s likely to see what the market offers.

Marner also announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

Big Games Coming Up for the Calgary Flames

A six-game road trip through some tough matchups could make or break the Flames’ chances of being in the playoffs this season. If this road trip does not go well, the team could start selling.

Good goaltending and depth scoring are going to be key for the Flames to pick up some upset wins over the next two weeks. Can Dustin Wolf rebound after the break and put the team on his back?

Big News for the Bruins Playoff Hopes

Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy are both injured, which is a huge blow to the blue line of the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, contract negotiations with captain Brad Marchand continue to be a storyline. General manager Don Sweeney is weighing his options ahead of the March 7 trade deadline and told the media this weekend that he’s going to be conservative in his approach to trades.

Even if the Bruins find they have extra cap space to work with leading up to the deadline, don’t expect them to use it.

Sabres and Ducks Good Trade Parnters?

Would the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks be solid trade partners? We took a look at the idea of Trevor Zegras for defenseman Bowen Byram in a one-for-one deal.

Zegras, 23, is a fast-paced, creative forward who seems to be a luxury on a team that has some depth at center. Meanwhile, the Sabres might be looking to move Byram, and can potentially afford to give that they have Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, and Mattias Samuelsson. Both players are in or near their expiring contract years. It’s an intriguing “what-if” scenario—one that could improve both franchises’ futures.

