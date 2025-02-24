Insider: Maple Leafs Might Cut Out Agent On Marner Talks

Darren Dreger says Mitch Marner appears increasingly likely to test free agency this summer rather than sign an extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. While appearing on First Up, Dreger noted that both sides seem to be under the impression that Marner will go to market and the team will try to make their Stanley Cup push with the player, regardless of whether a deal is signed.

While Marner could still sign with the Leafs in the summer, Dreger suggested Toronto was committed to retaining its core players under an “all-in” philosophy. That decision could lead to the organization wanting Marner to make a decision before they either lose Marner for no return in the summer or go in another direction with someone who is more bought in.

It was also said that general manager Brad Treliving has been patient, allowing Marner to focus on his game. That philosophy has worked and Marner’s had a great year. However, at what point do the Leafs start to lose patience? As Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris has a history of steering top clients to free agency to gauge their full market value, Dreger wondered if Treliving might go around the agent in one last pitch to his player.

Dreger suggested the Leafs put a little pressure on the player or the agent. At the very least, try to get clarity on Marner’s intentions. If it seems like the Leafs aren’t in Marner’s plans, perhaps the team fills holes at the deadline and goes after another big fish in the offseason.

Should the Maple Leafs Press Marner for a Decision?

Dreger said the problem with waiting is that other top free agents might look at the Maple Leafs, and then the door potentially closes for Marner. He’s also got a family, starting with the announcement that Marner and his wife are expecting. How will that affect his decision-making? These are all things the Leafs would just like to have a handle on, even if they don’t need an answer today.

Marner extension decision Maple Leafs

Treliving has the authority to either negotiate directly with Marner (which doesn’t always go over well with agents) or pressure Ferris (Marner’s agent) for an answer. It’s not clear he’ll do either, but there might be a reason to consider it.

