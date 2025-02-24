NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Tkachuk, Pettersson, Zegras

Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 24). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL.

Matthew Tkachuk could miss serious time for the Floridan Panthers, but will he return this season? What is going on with Elias Pettersson, and why is he struggling? Finally, will Trevor Zegras be suspended?

How Bad Is Matthew Tkachuk’s Injury?

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said on the @JoeRoseShow today that doctors are still checking out Matthew Tkachuk and that his injury could cost him some time. But: ‘He’s playing for us this year.’ It is believed to be a groin issue that is causing Tkachuk issues.

Brady Tkachuk was also out of action and couldn’t participate in the skills event for the Senators on Sunday. In a very cool moment that proved how much he cared about the fans who came to see him, Ian Mendes says he signed north of 500 autographs while the event was going on. And he told every single kid, “Don’t worry, I’ll get to you.” And he did.

Troubles Continue for Elias Pettersson

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet wrote a column on the troubles of Elias Pettersson. He wrote:

Pettersson, who was among NHL scoring leaders around this time last season before signing the richest contract in Canucks history, has two assists in six games in February. He hasn’t scored a goal in 11 NHL games. He also went pointless in three games for Sweden while battling illness and an undisclosed knock at the best-on-best tournament.

Since J.T. Miller was traded, Pettersson only has four shots on net. Head coach Rick Tocchet commented on what he’s seeing and said, “I think he’s waiting for something.”

He added, “I don’t know if it’s a lack of confidence in his shot, but as soon as he has room, he’s got to take it and . . . just got to blast it. I’d rather him just rip a puck right now.” Tocchet wondered if there was some kind of a mental block going on, but reiterated, “…he’s got to move his feet.”

Zegras hit on Michael Rasmussen

Expect a Hearing for Trevor Zegras

Frank Seravalli reports that he is expecting a hearing with NHL Player Safety for Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras after his hit on Red Wings Michael Rasmussen on Sunday. Seravalli wrote, “Clear cut hit to the head which went uncalled by on-ice officials.”

Rasmussen was hurt after the hit to the head and went to the dressing room.

