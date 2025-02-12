Connor Bedard and Why Blackhawks Keep Fans Coming Back

As an Original Six NHL franchise, the Chicago Blackhawks have a long and storied history. Over the years, the team has experienced a wide range of events, from the highs of multiple Stanley Cup championships to the lows of losing a television broadcast deal and facing serious sexual abuse allegations. Now, led by Connor Bedard, the winds of change are once again sweeping through Chicago and the Blackhawks organization.

The era of Stanley Cup championships and players like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Duncan Keith is over, but the rebuild has just begun. It hasn’t yielded the greatest on-ice product but the fans aren’t leaving. But the real question is: why? Why do the fans keep coming back? Why does the attendance for this team, which is at the bottom of the standings, end up in the top 10 for fan attendance? How is it that despite all the negatives this franchise has been through, when you look outside the United Center, you see large crowds hours before games?”

Community Engagement and Fan Appreciation: The Blackhawks’ Commitment

One of the biggest factors that draw fans back to this city and arena from far and wide is the fact that the Blackhawks give back to their fans, no matter what. The organization works tirelessly on various initiatives to support the community, with the help of the Blackhawks Foundation.

The Chicago Blackhawks Foundation has a mission as the Blackhawks’ official charitable arm. That is, to work to create a healthier, smarter, more secure world for children and families across Chicagoland. They write, “By providing access to programming and resources that make a positive impact, the organization strives to invest in Chicagoland’s youth, support local families in need, and honor the sacrifices of others.” In addition, they aim to grow the great game of hockey,’ which drives their efforts. They collaborate with several charities such as One West Side and Support West, which actively give back to the community.”

Engaging the Next Generation: The ‘Best Day Ever’ Promotion

“However, another significant initiative that the Blackhawks are currently executing is the ‘Best Day Ever’ promotion during their games. This promotion is designed to attract the next generation of fans, which makes perfect sense given the rise of young superstars like Connor Bedard and other players under 21 on the Hawks’ roster. This effort has successfully attracted fans from far and wide, spanning across all generations.”

Blackhawks Bedard fans

With all of these initiatives dedicated to giving back to the community, a rich history, and a new generation of fans and players on the horizon, the city of Chicago and the Blackhawks organization will continue to prosper into the future of hockey in the Windy City.

Bedard Offers Hope the Blackhawks Will Improve

Like many rebuilding teams, the fan base is looking forward to brighter days. And, they have a good reason to. His name is Connor Bedard.

Despite the frustration that is growing in Chicago’s lack of on-ice success, he’s a franchise player that will grow into one of the biggest stars in the game. The belief that the Blackhawks will eventually surround him with players who can bring the most out of his game and lead the team to wins won’t go away. Something would have to dramatically change in his status with the team before Blackhawks fans throw in the towel.

Next: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Blues, Maple Leafs & Oilers