Boston Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Senators & Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 11), Oilers hope stars stay healthy in 4 Nations, Senators Ullmark starting for Sweden, Maple Leafs seeking center
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 11), the Winnipeg Jets are reportedly linked to trade rumors, with Jared McCann now available on the market. The Maple Leafs are assessing their options before the trade deadline, focusing on finding a third-line center. Meanwhile, if the Edmonton Oilers traded star player Leon Draisaitl, would that come close to the shock that was felt when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic?
The Boston Bruins continue to see trade rumors swirl around Brad Marchand, even during the 4 Nations tournament. The Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens were also featured in the latest NHL trade discussions, and concerns exist about Oilers’ players’ injuries during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Oilers’ McDavid, Ekholm & Arvidsson Face High Stakes at 4 Nations
While fans cannot wait to see the games at the 4 Nations Face-Off, there might be issues. Specifically, Connor McDavid’s health is critical for the Oilers’ playoff hopes this season. That’s also true of Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson, who also represent the Oilers at the 4 Nations. Would any injuries to these players spell issues for the Oilers?
Senators Face Critical Break as They Prepare for Playoff Push
For the Senators, the 4 Nations Face-Off was a break they needed to reset after losing three straight games. Their goalie, Linus Ullmark, is ready to help Team Sweden after recovering from injury. German player Tim Stützle extended his point streak and remains a bright spot for his Senators. Can the Senators stay in the postseason hunt when the team returns to action?
Read More About the Senators Here:
Maple Leafs Continue to Evaluate Trade Targets Ahead of Deadline
The Toronto Maple Leafs are aggressively searching for a third-line center upgrade at the trade deadline. However, GM Brad Treliving hesitates to part with top prospects. As the Maple Leafs wait to identify sellers for trade opportunities, will they consider lifting potential players from their AHL Toronto Marlies affiliate to fill in gaps?
Read More About the Maple Leafs Plans:
