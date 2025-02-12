NHL News
Are Stolarz & Woll the NHL’s Best One-Two Goalie Punch
Good news for the Maple Leafs. Anthony Stolarz returned and looked great. Are Stolz and Joseph Woll the best 1-2 goalie punch in the NHL?
After nearly two months of recovery from knee surgery, Anthony Stolarz successfully rejoined the Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltending rotation. In his return, he showed little rust, allowing just one goal on 27 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. The Maple Leafs were optimistic about his progress, and he proved them right. Unless his performance was a one-off, he’s back to where he was before he left. It was that promising a comeback.
Assuming he can continue replicating his elite form before the injury, Stolarz’s return is a timely (and huge) boost for the Maple Leafs. With both goalies healthy, fans should assume that the team would likely split the goalie duties straight down the middle between Stolarz and Joseph Woll.
Stolarz’s Impressive Recovery
Stolarz, who underwent knee surgery on December 17, was initially expected to be out for four to six weeks. However, Stolarz’s recovery was a bit ahead of schedule. He first started by participating in light activities; next, he moved around effectively, and then he came back to play a game just before the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Before his injury, Stolarz had been a pleasant surprise for the Maple Leafs. He was thrown fully into the mix at the start of the season, while Woll’s injuries kept him out. Who’s to say where the team would have landed in the season without him? He was that important to the team’s early-season success. In his 17 starts, Stolarz posted a 9-5-2 record with a 2.15 GAA and a .927 save percentage. These impressive numbers and the performance to match earned him an immediate reputation as a reliable goalie option for the Maple Leafs.
What Does His Return Mean for the Maple Leafs?
Stolarz’s return is a welcome boost to the team’s goaltending depth. His performance earlier this season showed he can handle a starting role. With him back in the fold, the goaltending rotation becomes even more competitive. But what does this mean for the team going forward?
The Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation has been a bit of a juggling act this season. With Woll stepping up during Stolarz’s absence, the team had the luxury of two capable netminders. Now that Stolarz is set to return, it seems likely that he and Woll will split the starting duties. Both have shown they can perform at a high level, and the team will likely rely on this tandem to carry them through the remainder of the season.
The Future of Matt Murray and the Leafs’ Rotation
With Stolarz and Woll healthy, Matt Murray’s future becomes a question mark. If the team chooses a two-goalie system, it’s hard to see where Murray fits in, especially given his struggles this season. It’s possible that Murray could be sent down to the minors, freeing up cap space for the Maple Leafs to strengthen other areas of the roster.
If Stolarz can return to the form he showed earlier in the season, the Maple Leafs will have a great one-two punch in goal. His ability to split the workload with Woll will help keep both goaltenders fresh down the stretch, which could be crucial come playoff time.
The Bottom Line for Stolarz and the Maple Leafs
Overall, Stolarz’s return is a big win for the Maple Leafs. He adds depth to their goaltending rotation, allowing the team to utilize a balanced approach in the crease. As the season progresses, the Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation could become the envy of the NHL. Are they the best 1-2 punch in the NHL? They could be.
With Stolarz back and playing well, Toronto is positioned well. They can now push through the stretch run and go for a deep playoff run.
Related: Maple Leafs’ Core Four and What to Make of Their Hockey IQ
More News
-
NHL News/ 23 seconds ago
Are Stolarz & Woll the NHL’s Best One-Two Goalie Punch
Good news for the Maple Leafs. Anthony Stolarz returned and looked great. Are Stolz...
-
Calgary Flames/ 20 minutes ago
Can Dustin Wolf Win the Calder Trophy?
Calgary Flames Dustin Wolf is having a strong season. But can he win the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Oilers Trade Idea Debated as Host Unknowingly Talks Skinner Flaw
One analyst talked flaw, but debated the idea the Edmonton Oilers need to push...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 hours ago
Hurricanes Could Flip Rantanen: Cap and Fit Works for Oilers
If Mikko Rantanen doesn't sign with the Carolina Hurricanes, he could be flipped in...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Is It Time the Maple Leafs Traded Max Domi?
The Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi has not scored as many goals as...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 hours ago
Canadiens News & Rumors: Montembeault, Dobes & Zegras
The Montréal Canadiens are fighting hard for the playoffs this season. Can the goalies...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 5 hours ago
Connor Bedard and Why Blackhawks Keep Fans Coming Back
Despite giving them reasons to, fans haven't given up on the Chicago Blackhawks. Outside...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Blues, Maple Leafs & Oilers
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 12), Binnington named Team Canada starter, Matthews and...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 7 hours ago
Laine Out of Excuses with Canadiens vs 4 Nations Comments
Patrik Laine said he's looking forward to playing with elite talent and getting more...
-
Boston Bruins/ 19 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Senators & Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 11), Oilers hope stars stay healthy in 4 Nations,...