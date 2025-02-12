Are Stolarz & Woll the NHL’s Best One-Two Goalie Punch

After nearly two months of recovery from knee surgery, Anthony Stolarz successfully rejoined the Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltending rotation. In his return, he showed little rust, allowing just one goal on 27 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. The Maple Leafs were optimistic about his progress, and he proved them right. Unless his performance was a one-off, he’s back to where he was before he left. It was that promising a comeback.

Assuming he can continue replicating his elite form before the injury, Stolarz’s return is a timely (and huge) boost for the Maple Leafs. With both goalies healthy, fans should assume that the team would likely split the goalie duties straight down the middle between Stolarz and Joseph Woll.

Stolarz’s Impressive Recovery

Stolarz, who underwent knee surgery on December 17, was initially expected to be out for four to six weeks. However, Stolarz’s recovery was a bit ahead of schedule. He first started by participating in light activities; next, he moved around effectively, and then he came back to play a game just before the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Before his injury, Stolarz had been a pleasant surprise for the Maple Leafs. He was thrown fully into the mix at the start of the season, while Woll’s injuries kept him out. Who’s to say where the team would have landed in the season without him? He was that important to the team’s early-season success. In his 17 starts, Stolarz posted a 9-5-2 record with a 2.15 GAA and a .927 save percentage. These impressive numbers and the performance to match earned him an immediate reputation as a reliable goalie option for the Maple Leafs.

What Does His Return Mean for the Maple Leafs?

Stolarz’s return is a welcome boost to the team’s goaltending depth. His performance earlier this season showed he can handle a starting role. With him back in the fold, the goaltending rotation becomes even more competitive. But what does this mean for the team going forward?

The Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation has been a bit of a juggling act this season. With Woll stepping up during Stolarz’s absence, the team had the luxury of two capable netminders. Now that Stolarz is set to return, it seems likely that he and Woll will split the starting duties. Both have shown they can perform at a high level, and the team will likely rely on this tandem to carry them through the remainder of the season.

The Future of Matt Murray and the Leafs’ Rotation

With Stolarz and Woll healthy, Matt Murray’s future becomes a question mark. If the team chooses a two-goalie system, it’s hard to see where Murray fits in, especially given his struggles this season. It’s possible that Murray could be sent down to the minors, freeing up cap space for the Maple Leafs to strengthen other areas of the roster.

If Stolarz can return to the form he showed earlier in the season, the Maple Leafs will have a great one-two punch in goal. His ability to split the workload with Woll will help keep both goaltenders fresh down the stretch, which could be crucial come playoff time.

Anthony Stolarz of the Maple Leafs

The Bottom Line for Stolarz and the Maple Leafs

Overall, Stolarz’s return is a big win for the Maple Leafs. He adds depth to their goaltending rotation, allowing the team to utilize a balanced approach in the crease. As the season progresses, the Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation could become the envy of the NHL. Are they the best 1-2 punch in the NHL? They could be.

With Stolarz back and playing well, Toronto is positioned well. They can now push through the stretch run and go for a deep playoff run.

