Calgary Flames
Can Dustin Wolf Win the Calder Trophy?
Calgary Flames Dustin Wolf is having a strong season. But can he win the Calder trophy? One insider suggests it’s going to be tough. Why?
Earlier this year, Andrew Raycroft, the winner of the 2004 Calder Trophy, joined the FAN Hockey Show to discuss the possibility that Dustin Wolf had a chance of winning the Calder Trophy. To do so, he’d have to hurdle over other top rookies. That said, Wolf is having a strong season. Among those would be Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks.
Why It’s Challenging for a Goalie to Win the Calder
Goaltenders Face a Higher Barrier to Win Rookie of the Year
As a former goalie who won the Calder, Raycroft explains why goalies face a tougher job winning the award. Raycroft believed a goalie like Wolf had to do so much more. First, goalies often get overlooked due to their age and the time they’ve taken to develop in the minor leagues. Goalies must prove themselves by putting up good numbers and playing a more significant role in their team’s success.
Playing a Lot of Games Matters
Raycroft also believed a goalie must play at least 50 games to have a chance at winning the Calder. “If you’re in the 42-43 game range, you’re not having the same influence on the team as a starting goalie.” In other words, Wolf needed to crack that 50-game mark and establish himself as the Flames’ fist option.
Playoff Contention for the Goalie’s Team Is Crucial
Another factor Raycroft mentions is the necessity for a goaltender to help his team reach the playoffs if they are to be considered as a candidate for Rookie of the Year. “If another player is putting up 30 goals in 82 games and their team is close to a playoff spot, you have to do more as a goalie.” Raycroft thought Wolf’s game could shine even brighter if he helped jump the Flames into a playoff berth. That would further solidify his position as the NHL’s top goalie.
The Bottom Line: Does Dustin Wolf Have a Chance?
Raycroft thought Wolf was still too far behind in games played to win the Calder. However, his current play has put him close to being a serious contender for the Calder. “He’s as close as we’ve seen in a long time,” Raycroft said. In that comment, he recognized that Wolf had almost reached this point.
It could be a tough race between Wolf and Celebrini. Additionally, given Raycroft’s sense of the complexities around goaltenders and Calder voting, Raycroft highlights how Wolf’s chances rest on his impressive individual performance and his ability to play a central role for the Flames this season. With the right opportunities, Wolf could make a strong case for himself as the top rookie.
