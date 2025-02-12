Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens News & Rumors: Montembeault, Dobes & Zegras
The Montréal Canadiens are fighting hard for the playoffs this season. Can the goalies help them get there? Are the Habs after Trevor Zegras?
While the Montréal Canadiens put together a hot streak this season that made fans believe they had a chance to make the postseason, the team has recently fallen on hard times. That doesn’t mean they won’t make the playoffs; it will just be tough. Yet, they did show great promise at the beginning of the new year. The problem is likely the team’s lack of depth. When an injury raises its ugly head, there isn’t enough to replace the fallen Habs player.
There’s still a slim chance the Canadiens could make the postseason; it just no longer seems likely. If they have any shot, they’ll need to go on a strong run once the 4 Nations Face-Off is completed. In the meantime, let’s look at some of the latest news and rumors surrounding the team.”
Montembeault’s Loss in Relief Is a Curious Anomaly
In an odd turn of events, Sam Montembeault was called into action to relieve Jakub Dobes on Sunday in the Canadiens’ 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Montembeault stopped 11 of 12 shots after entering the game early in the second period when Montreal trailed 3-1. Despite his solid work in the crease, he was charged with the loss. Why? Because he allowed a single goal to Zemgus Girgensons. The Canadiens could not recover, and the Lightning scored an empty-netter to seal the win.
What an odd loss in a great effort by Montembeault. He has put up an 18-21-3 on the season with a 3.00 GAA and a .897 save percentage.
Jakub Dobes Has Cooled Considerably
Meanwhile, Dobes was pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots. Although the Canadiens’ backup started his season on fire, he’s had poor games recently. He was spared the loss because Montreal managed to tie the game. Dobes has gone winless in his last four starts; during these games, he gave up 15 goals.
With the Canadiens needing goaltending stability, it remains unclear whether Montembeault, Dobes or another goalie will be given the bulk of the workload. Montembeault is also on Team Canada’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off. However, right now, Jordan Binnington will be the starter.
Canadiens Linked to Zegras a Change of Scenery for the Young Star?
As the trade rumors rumble, Trevor Zegras‘ name has again been linked to the Canadiens. The Anaheim Ducks’ 2019 first-round pick was once one of the most promising youngsters in the NHL. However, his play has experienced a noticeable drop.
After putting up impressive numbers in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns, including 23 goals and 42 assists in 81 games in 2022-23, Zegras has struggled to repeat his success. With just six goals and nine assists in 32 games in 2024-25, the once-dynamic center hasn’t regained the form that made him a hot commodity.
Is Zegras a potential target for the Canadiens this season? Montreal is a team interested in adding a young, skilled forward. While his production has dipped, the Canadiens might see a change of scenery as the perfect chance for him to revitalize his career. Zegras’ vision, playmaking ability, and scoring could be ideal for Montreal’s offensive future. Whether the Canadiens decide to move remains to be seen, but Zegras could be a valuable addition to their rebuilding core.
