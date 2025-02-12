Edmonton Oilers
4 Nations Wish List: What the Oilers Need Most After the Break
If we could give the team anything on their wish list, what do the Edmonton Oilers need most coming out of the 4 Nations break?
Around the holiday break, Hockey Central’s Sam Cosentino and Danielle Michaud came together to craft a hockey-themed wish list for teams around the league. They explored what might be the perfect “gift” to bolster each team’s chances for success this season, and with Cosentino leading the way, they argued the Edmonton Oilers needed an upgrade on the right side of their blue line. Is that need still the same now that the Oilers have gotten through the holidays, added a free agent, and are in the midst of a 4 Nations Face-Off break?
https://embed.sendtonews.com/player3/embedcode.js?SC=LCatQ5COf0-4124024-11057
At The Holiday Break: A Funhouse Mirror for Defense
Cosentino suggested a floor-to-ceiling funhouse mirror for defenseman Mattias Ekholm. The twist? The mirror would “flip” Ekholm into a right-handed version of himself, addressing the Oilers’ need for stronger defensive players.
The Oilers have struggled with defensive consistency, and Cosentino’s playful solution was meant to show just how valuable Ekholm is. A clone of him—preferably with a right-handed stick—would solve plenty of their issues.
At the 4 Nations Break: Oilers Got Klingberg
Instead of adding another Ekholm-type player, the Oilers signed free agent John Klingberg. Admittedly, Klingberg has been solid in the first few games he’s played. He’s still catching up to the speed of NHL games, but it’s clear his vision of making plays and talent for first passes out of the zone haven’t left him.
Klingberg is more offensive-minded, and the Oilers chose that to keep the puck moving forward in the hopes of accentuating their strength. GM Stan Bowman figured that if the Oilers spent more time in the offensive zone and got the puck up to the forwards, the defensive specialist might not be as critical a need.
For the most part, it’s worked, but the Oilers have stumbled ever so slightly heading into the 4 Nations break.
Can the Oilers Find Another Ekholm?
Klingberg’s addition hasn’t really taken away the need for the Oilers to find one more blueliner who is a clear top-four. A well-rounded player like Ekholm, who can play both sides, would be ideal. That player could have been Marcus Pettersson, but he was moved to the Vancouver Canucks and promptly signed to an extension.
With Pettersson off the market, is that player out there? The Oilers may use the 4 Nations break to talk to teams and see if that player is available.
Edmonton may also look into a depth forward who can play center and wing and add a little size and physicality.
Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Senators & Maple Leafs
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 11 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Senators & Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 11), Oilers hope stars stay healthy in 4 Nations,...
-
NHL News/ 15 hours ago
List of Names: Maple Leafs Still Evaluating Trade Deadline Market
The Toronto Maple Leafs are making a list and continue to evaluate the trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 hours ago
Insider’s Luka Doncic-Like NHL Trade Involves an Oilers’ Star
When asked if there was a Doncic-size trade that could go down in the...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Bruins’ Marchand at Center of Trade Rumors Despite 4 Nations
Brad Marchand might be participating at the 4 Nations tournament, but trade rumors continue...
-
Featured/ 22 hours ago
Senators News & Rumors: Ullmark, Stutzle & Reinhardt
The Ottawa Senators are on a needed break. When the 4 Nations Face-Off is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers, Senators
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 11), will Canadiens Montembeault start, Oilers McDavid ranked...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Concern for Oilers Players During 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament
The Edmonton Oilers have three forwards at the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament and tiring...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Will Canada or the USA Win the 4 Nations Face-Off?
The favorite to win the 4 Nations Face-Off is either Canada or the United...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Thatcher Demko Was Looking Good: Latest Injury Concerns
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko was named second star of the week. Can he...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
NHL Trades That Could Happen During the 4 Nations Face-Off
The NHL has not ruled out trades taking place during the 4 Nations Face-Off...