4 Nations Wish List: What the Oilers Need Most After the Break

Around the holiday break, Hockey Central’s Sam Cosentino and Danielle Michaud came together to craft a hockey-themed wish list for teams around the league. They explored what might be the perfect “gift” to bolster each team’s chances for success this season, and with Cosentino leading the way, they argued the Edmonton Oilers needed an upgrade on the right side of their blue line. Is that need still the same now that the Oilers have gotten through the holidays, added a free agent, and are in the midst of a 4 Nations Face-Off break?

At The Holiday Break: A Funhouse Mirror for Defense

Cosentino suggested a floor-to-ceiling funhouse mirror for defenseman Mattias Ekholm. The twist? The mirror would “flip” Ekholm into a right-handed version of himself, addressing the Oilers’ need for stronger defensive players.

The Oilers have struggled with defensive consistency, and Cosentino’s playful solution was meant to show just how valuable Ekholm is. A clone of him—preferably with a right-handed stick—would solve plenty of their issues.

At the 4 Nations Break: Oilers Got Klingberg

Instead of adding another Ekholm-type player, the Oilers signed free agent John Klingberg. Admittedly, Klingberg has been solid in the first few games he’s played. He’s still catching up to the speed of NHL games, but it’s clear his vision of making plays and talent for first passes out of the zone haven’t left him.

Klingberg is more offensive-minded, and the Oilers chose that to keep the puck moving forward in the hopes of accentuating their strength. GM Stan Bowman figured that if the Oilers spent more time in the offensive zone and got the puck up to the forwards, the defensive specialist might not be as critical a need.

For the most part, it’s worked, but the Oilers have stumbled ever so slightly heading into the 4 Nations break.

Can the Oilers Find Another Ekholm?

Klingberg’s addition hasn’t really taken away the need for the Oilers to find one more blueliner who is a clear top-four. A well-rounded player like Ekholm, who can play both sides, would be ideal. That player could have been Marcus Pettersson, but he was moved to the Vancouver Canucks and promptly signed to an extension.

With Pettersson off the market, is that player out there? The Oilers may use the 4 Nations break to talk to teams and see if that player is available.

Edmonton may also look into a depth forward who can play center and wing and add a little size and physicality.

