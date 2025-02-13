Edmonton Oilers
Shea Theodore Injured 4 Nations: Takeaways Canada OT Win vs. Sweden
Shea Theodore has been ruled out of the rest of the 4 Nations Tournament and takeaways from Team Canada OT win over Sweden.
In an entertaining 4 Nations Face-Off opening game that had a bit of everything, Team Canada started strong but let Team Sweden back in. With the game tied at three, it went to a 10-minute overtime, where Team Canada pulled out a 4-3 win. The matchup showcased some of the best talent in the world, with Connor McDavid flying early, NHL superstar Sidney Crosby putting on a masterclass, and Mitch Marner saving his best for the final moments.
Mitch Marner the Hero in Overtime
Marner didn’t do much in regulation for Team Canada, but he ultimately became the game’s hero and won second-star honors, scoring the overtime winner with a beautiful wrist shot. With Sidney Crosby setting him up with a brilliant drop pass, Marner ripped it top-corner when Erik Karlsson backed off just enough to give Marner room.
Sidney Crosby Stays Hot on the International Stage
At 37 years old, and despite there being some doubt about his participation in the tournament, Crosby proved he’s still Captain Canada and remains a dominant force. With three assists, he won Player of the Game honors.
He fed a no-look pass to Nathan MacKinnon on the power play in the first minute. Crosby then fed Mark Stone for the team’s third goal. He also got the assist on the drop pass to Marner in overtime. Team Canada’s undefeated streak to 26-0 in games he has played.
Canada Shows Resilience After Sweden’s Comeback
Canada controlled much of the game, but Sweden fought back to force overtime. Despite that, Canada outshot Sweden 8-3 in OT (thanks mostly to Nathan MacKinnon) and ultimately avoided what could have been a disappointing start to the tournament.
One of the questions will be about goaltending and whether Jordan Binnington should get the start in the next game. Binnington has some shaky moments and allowed a couple of goals he might have wanted back. That said, he showed up in a big way in overtime. After Sweden clawed back into the game, Binnington made some huge saves to keep Canada alive.
This was a great way to kick off the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. That the fans are getting this instead of an All-Star game is a treat. This game sets the stage for what promises to be an intense tournament moving forward. McDavid said after the game, “I think people maybe have this tournament confused for an All-Star Game; it’s not an All-Star Game; this is a competitive event; everyone wants to win, and you saw that tonight.”
Next up for Canada: a highly anticipated showdown with Team USA.
Update: Shea Theodore to Miss Rest of Tournament for Team Canada
It wasn’t all good news for Team Canada. Defenseman Shea Theodore has been ruled out for the entire tournament after suffering a wrist injury early in the second period. Jon Cooper said, “it’s heartbreaking for the kid.” Players cannot be replaced now that the tournament is underway. Only if a team cannot ice 18 skaters can relief be brought in.
