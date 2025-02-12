We Asked AI for Top 5 NHL Players All-Time: A Surprising Omission

We asked AI to rank the top five NHL players of all time, and it gave us these results. Ranking the greatest NHL players of all time is subjective, but it often centers on a combination of career achievements, skill, influence on the game, and overall legacy.

NHL Players All-Time #1: Wayne Gretzky (“The Great One”)

Gretzky Is Still The Best To Ever Play

Wayne Gretzky is known universally as “The Great One.” He played for the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, and New York Rangers from 1979 to 1999. Over 1,487 games, he compiled an incredible 894 goals, 1,963 assists, and 2,857 points. These records remain untouchable today. That said, he’s watching as one player in the league creeps up to his all-time goal-scoring record and is set to break it.

Gretzky’s accolades include four Stanley Cup championships with the Oilers, nine Hart Trophies as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player, and 10 Art Ross Trophies as the league’s leading scorer.

Gretzky has an unparalleled 61 NHL records, including most career points and goals. He cemented his dominance. His ability to anticipate plays and elevate his teammates revolutionized hockey. Universally regarded as the greatest player in NHL history, Gretzky’s legacy transcends the sport, and his records are considered unbreakable.

NHL Players All-Time #2: Bobby Orr (A Career Ended Too Early)

Orr Redefined the Definition of a Defenseman

Bobby Orr played for the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks from 1966 to 1978. He redefined what it meant to be a defenseman. Despite a career limited by knee injuries, Orr’s offensive and defensive dominance changed the game forever. In just 657 games, he scored 270 goals and added 645 assists for 915 points.

Orr’s accomplishments include two Stanley Cup championships with the Bruins, three Hart Trophies as league MVP, and eight Norris Trophies as the NHL’s best defenseman. He also made history as the first defenseman to lead the league in scoring. Orr’s skating, vision, and ability to control the game’s pace were revolutionary. These solidified his place as one of hockey’s all-time greats.

NHL Players All-Time #3: Mario Lemieux

“Super Mario” Was Just That

Mario Lemieux is affectionately known as “Super Mario.” He spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, playing from 1984 to 1997 and 2000 to 2006. Over 915 games, Lemieux scored 690 goals and registered 1,033 assists for 1,723 points. He grew into one of the most naturally gifted players the game has ever seen. He combined size, skill, and finesse in an unstoppable package.

Mario Lemieux was an all-time great for the Pittsburgh Penguins

Lemieux won two Stanley Cups as a player and later as a team owner with the Penguins. He also captured three Hart Trophies as the league’s MVP and six Art Ross Trophies as the NHL’s leading scorer. Remarkably, he overcame a battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma to continue his career, showcasing incredible resilience. His ability to average over two points per game in multiple seasons is a testament to his skill and vision.

NHL Players All-Time #4: Gordie Howe

Best Known as “Mr. Hockey”

Gordie Howe, or “Mr. Hockey,” had one of the most remarkable careers in NHL history, playing from 1946 to 1980 with the Detroit Red Wings and Hartford Whalers. Over 1,767 games, he scored 801 goals and added 1,049 assists for 1,850 points. Known for his longevity, toughness, and versatility, Howe played professional hockey for five decades.

Howe’s accolades include four Stanley Cup championships with the Red Wings, six Hart Trophies as the league’s MVP, and six Art Ross Trophies as the leading scorer. His all-around game and physicality set a standard for future generations. The “Gordie Howe Hat Trick,” involving a goal, an assist, and a fight in a single game, is a tribute to his diverse skill set and competitiveness.

NHL Players All-Time #5: Sidney Crosby

“Sid the Kid”

“Sid the Kid” Sidney Crosby has been the face of the NHL since debuting with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005. At 37 years old, Crosby has accumulated 1,654 points (an extra 201 points in the playoffs) and remains a dominant force on the ice. He has been consistently good, vastly underpaid, and the quintessential leader. In the most critical of moments, he has delivered.

Crosby’s achievements include three Stanley Cup championships with the Penguins, two Hart Trophies as league MVP, and two Art Ross Trophies as the NHL’s leading scorer. Additionally, his overtime “Golden Goal” for Team Canada in the 2010 Olympics is one of hockey’s most iconic moments. His work ethic and desire to stick with one team only enhance his legacy as one of the game’s all-time greats.

He’s currently playing for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament, even though an injury made his participation a potential maybe.

Is Connor McDavid a Glaring Omission?

Connor McDavid’s being left off the list will raise questions about its validity. He’s dynamic, has unmatched speed, and can make plays while moving at a lightning-like pace. All of this makes him a generational player.

However, if we examine career achievements and playoff success, McDavid hasn’t lived up to the hype. He’s yet to win a Stanley Cup, which works against him in this exercise.

McDavid’s accolades, including multiple Hart Trophies and Art Ross wins, are remarkable. But getting within one win of the Stanley Cup likely held him back from cracking the top five. Keep in mind, AI tends to be slightly behind and McDavid’s recent playoff success likely wasn’t taken into account.

If we ask this same question a year or two from now, there’s a good chance McDavid makes the list.

