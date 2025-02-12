Oilers Trade Idea Debated as Host Unknowingly Talks Skinner Flaw

Edmonton Oilers analyst Louie DeBrusk recently spoke about rumors the Oilers might be eyeing an extra goaltender at the trade deadline. He spoke out against the idea of making a trade midseason. Believing it would send the wrong message to Stuart Skinner, he may have inadvertently made the case that Skinner has a serious flaw and a message needs to be sent.

DeBrusk acknowledged Skinner’s bad habit of allowing early goals. While saying the Oilers have the kind of team that can buckle down and claw back from an early deficit, he might have inadvertently shined a light on the fact that Skinner often puts the Oilers in a hole. “He really settles in after letting in 2 or 3 early,” DeBrusk noted.

What was meant to be DeBrusk making the case for Skinner and complimenting the team on being able to bounce back, some fans heard the comments as confirmation Skinner isn’t someone that can be trusted early in games. This is not to say that DeBrusk was suggesting as much, but the numbers are what they are.

Does Skinner Put the Oilers in an Unnecessary Hole?

Over the last 10 games, Skinner has allowed three first-period goals five times (h/t @bonejrp), forcing the Oilers to chase games. Additionally, 13 of the last 27 goals against Edmonton have come within five minutes of another, which is not what you want from a starting goalie. This isn’t to suggest all of this is on Skinner. That said, some of it is and comments like “He would probably like to have that one back,” are said too often in games.

Stuart Skinner Edmonton Oilers the best starting option in the playoffs?

DeBrusk has a point that the Oilers are never out of a game. They have proven time and time again and no lead is insurmountable. But, in the playoffs, where teams rarely have time to stage comebacks, continually having to fight back into contests is a recipe for disaster.

Do the Oilers Need a Backup Plan?

DeBrusk argued that adding a goalie midseason could disrupt team chemistry and send a message to Skinner that the organization lacks confidence in him. He also said Skinner deserves a shot to prove he’s got the ability to settle in and be the man in Edmonton. Both are solid arguments. However, history suggests that a well-timed goalie acquisition can be huge.

In 2006, the Oilers made a midseason move for Dwayne Roloson, who backstopped them to a surprise Stanley Cup Final run. At that time, the Oilers lacked confidence in their goaltending tandem. That is not the case this season. Still, another go-to option if Skinner struggles might be important.

If things get really bad before March 7, Skinner’s struggles might leave the Oilers little choice.

