NHL News
List of Names: Maple Leafs Still Evaluating Trade Deadline Market
The Toronto Maple Leafs are making a list and continue to evaluate the trade market as they look for a third-line center.
As the NHL goes on a 4 Nations Face-Off break, it offers clubs like the Toronto Maple Leafs a chance to keep evaluating what appears to be a long list of names they might be eyeing ahead of the NHL trade deadline. According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, the Leafs and GM Brad Treliving are aggressive in find an option to fill a third-line center role.
Speaking on TSN’s OverDrive, Johnston noted that the Leafs haven’t finalized their trade-target wish list, as they’re still determining which teams are sellers and what assets might be available.
“My sense is the Leafs don’t even have a full picture yet of what’s available at the trade deadline,” Johnston said. “I don’t think it’s a case where they have one target. Obviously, they have a list of names of players that could potentially fill, especially that third-line center role.” He added, “It seems to me they need to see who’s selling and what they’re selling…”
Maple Leafs Have to Be Sure Before They Give Up a Top Prospect in Trade
Toronto has been linked to several trade scenarios, but Treliving needs and wants to know he’s making the right move, if and when he pulls the trigger. Johnston added that while the Leafs have draft picks available for trade, including their 2026 first-round pick, any deal involving top prospects Easton Cowan or Fraser Minten would only be for a major upgrade.
“If they’re giving up one of their top prospects, it’s for a clear upgrade,” Johnston said. “I think there are other moves that they can make that don’t involve Easton Cowan or Fraser Minten. But if you’re giving up one or both of those players, it’s a pretty significant deal.”
I mid-January, Toronto general manager Brad Treliving has acknowledged the team’s need for a center, but also noted the uncertainty of the trade market. That hasn’t really change sans a few teams as many clubs believe they’re still in the playoff fight.
The race is tight, so teams aren’t yet selling. Clubs like the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres might be open to having bigger conversations now, but the Leafs still need other players and teams to leverage those trade conversations against.
Until that happens, expect the Maple Leafs to keep compiling their list, taking stock of who is on it and how they’re playing, and hoping that when it comes time to make a move, they’ve exhausted every conversation and option available to get the best deal.
