Jets Linked in Trade as Rumors Jared McCann Now Available

With the NHL trade deadline approaching, Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann has emerged as one of the most intriguing potential trade targets. Jacob Stoller of Sportsnet is reporting that he’s heard McCann might become available, and if it’s true, there will be teams lining up to make a pitch for him. Among those teams calling on a McCann trade should and will likely be the Winnipeg Jets.

McCann’s combination of offensive ability, versatility, and a team-friendly contract makes him an appealing option for teams looking to add a middle-six center or scoring winger without breaking the bank. The Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, and New Jersey Devils might be among a handful of teams that look into this.

McCann Is Good Value for the Money

At $5 million per season through 2026-27, McCann’s contract is a bargain compared to other top-six forwards with similar production. The 28-year-old has registered 42 points in 57 games this season despite playing in Seattle’s balanced offensive system, which lacks a true top line. A move to a more structured offensive team could boost his numbers, making him a valuable trade deadline acquisition.

McCann is not just a former 40-goal scorer in the NHL. He also brings a strong two-way game and the ability to kill penalties. His versatility allows him to play both center and wing, and he comes in at a price tag that will only look more affordable as the salary cap increases.

Jared McCann trade rumors: Winnipeg Jets an option?

There is also the potential a team is buying lower than normal on the player. His shooting percentage (10.9%) is at its lowest in four years, likely a statistical anomaly versus a new normal. He scored 29 goals last season, so it’s fair to assume that with a solid top six, around him, he can hit the 30-goal mark.

He would be a cost-effective scoring upgrade for several teams.

Watch for the Winnipeg Jets to Be Connected to McCaan

One team being mentioned early as a potential suitor is the Winnipeg Jets. They could use McCann in their second-line center role to add offensive depth for a deep playoff push. They wouldn’t mind adding a player with term on their contract either, given that they were voted among the least likely places for free agents to pick when signing a contract.

If McCann is truly available, expect him to be one of the most sought-after players at this year’s deadline.

Next: List of Names: Maple Leafs Still Evaluating Trade Deadline Market