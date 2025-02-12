Winnipeg Jets
Jets Linked in Trade as Rumors Jared McCann Now Available
If rumors that Jared McCann is becoming available in trade are accurate, expect the Winnipeg Jets to be among several interested teams.
With the NHL trade deadline approaching, Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann has emerged as one of the most intriguing potential trade targets. Jacob Stoller of Sportsnet is reporting that he’s heard McCann might become available, and if it’s true, there will be teams lining up to make a pitch for him. Among those teams calling on a McCann trade should and will likely be the Winnipeg Jets.
McCann’s combination of offensive ability, versatility, and a team-friendly contract makes him an appealing option for teams looking to add a middle-six center or scoring winger without breaking the bank. The Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, and New Jersey Devils might be among a handful of teams that look into this.
McCann Is Good Value for the Money
At $5 million per season through 2026-27, McCann’s contract is a bargain compared to other top-six forwards with similar production. The 28-year-old has registered 42 points in 57 games this season despite playing in Seattle’s balanced offensive system, which lacks a true top line. A move to a more structured offensive team could boost his numbers, making him a valuable trade deadline acquisition.
McCann is not just a former 40-goal scorer in the NHL. He also brings a strong two-way game and the ability to kill penalties. His versatility allows him to play both center and wing, and he comes in at a price tag that will only look more affordable as the salary cap increases.
There is also the potential a team is buying lower than normal on the player. His shooting percentage (10.9%) is at its lowest in four years, likely a statistical anomaly versus a new normal. He scored 29 goals last season, so it’s fair to assume that with a solid top six, around him, he can hit the 30-goal mark.
He would be a cost-effective scoring upgrade for several teams.
Watch for the Winnipeg Jets to Be Connected to McCaan
One team being mentioned early as a potential suitor is the Winnipeg Jets. They could use McCann in their second-line center role to add offensive depth for a deep playoff push. They wouldn’t mind adding a player with term on their contract either, given that they were voted among the least likely places for free agents to pick when signing a contract.
If McCann is truly available, expect him to be one of the most sought-after players at this year’s deadline.
Next: List of Names: Maple Leafs Still Evaluating Trade Deadline Market
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
List of Names: Maple Leafs Still Evaluating Trade Deadline Market
The Toronto Maple Leafs are making a list and continue to evaluate the trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Insider’s Luka Doncic-Like NHL Trade Involves an Oilers’ Star
When asked if there was a Doncic-size trade that could go down in the...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Bruins’ Marchand at Center of Trade Rumors Despite 4 Nations
Brad Marchand might be participating at the 4 Nations tournament, but trade rumors continue...
-
Featured/ 9 hours ago
Senators News & Rumors: Ullmark, Stutzle & Reinhardt
The Ottawa Senators are on a needed break. When the 4 Nations Face-Off is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers, Senators
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 11), will Canadiens Montembeault start, Oilers McDavid ranked...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Concern for Oilers Players During 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament
The Edmonton Oilers have three forwards at the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament and tiring...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Will Canada or the USA Win the 4 Nations Face-Off?
The favorite to win the 4 Nations Face-Off is either Canada or the United...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Thatcher Demko Was Looking Good: Latest Injury Concerns
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko was named second star of the week. Can he...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
NHL Trades That Could Happen During the 4 Nations Face-Off
The NHL has not ruled out trades taking place during the 4 Nations Face-Off...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 day ago
John Gibson to Oilers? Conflicting Reports Cloud Trade Talk
There are mixed reports about the likelihood of a John Gibson to the Edmonton...