Bruins’ Marchand at Center of Trade Rumors Despite 4 Nations

As Brad Marchand prepares for the 4 Nations Face-Off, trade rumors are swirling and speculation about his NHL future grows. While the Boston Bruins have not openly shopped their captain, a report from RG.org suggests teams around the league are reaching out to the Bruins ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

According to multiple sources, the Bruins are listening to trade inquiries for Marchand but have not made any decisions. One source indicated that Boston plans to use the break to get on the same page with Marchand regarding his future before making any moves. Some believe that the lack of an outright denial from either side suggests there might be something to the trade speculation.

“They’re getting calls on [Marchand], and teams are wondering what they’re going to do here, but, at this point, I think they’re just listening,” said a source.

Could Marchand Be Traded Before Returning from 4 Nations?

Marchand, who turns 37 in May and is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. It seems wild to think he could leave for the 4 Nations as a member of the Bruins and come back to the NHL with another team. That said, insiders aren’t ruling it out.

Brad Marchand talks possible trade before the deadline

He scored his 20th goal of the season, marking the 12th consecutive season he has hit that milestone. He’s a leader and a veteran and teams hold high value in a player like him.

Potential suitors include the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars, and Vegas Golden Knights. While a first-round pick and a top prospect could be the Bruins’ asking price, it’s clear what it would take for the Bruins to agree to part ways with their captain.

GM Don Sweeney is a busy man this week, so it seems like a reach to think he would push Team Canada business aside to deal with a Marchand trade. However, if the tournament ends and the offers come rolling in, “it becomes more than listening when they return from break,” the source said.

