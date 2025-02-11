Insider’s Luka Doncic-Like NHL Trade Involves an Oilers’ Star

With Luka Doncic’s shocking NBA trade dominating headlines early this month, The Athletic’s Chris Johnston was asked in a mailbag column what the NHL’s version of that trade would be. Interestingly, he chose the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights as the two teams that could pull off anything remotely similar.

Johnston was asked, “What would be the NHL’s equivalent of the Luka Doncic trade?“ — Justin M.” His answer? A blockbuster deal involving Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl.

Draisaitl Going to the Golden Knights Would Shock Everyone Like The Doncic Trade Did

Johnston didn’t think the NHL really had that kind of trade impact out there, but in trying to find something close, he proposed a scenario where the Oilers trade Draisaitl to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Mark Stone and a 2029 first-round pick.

He explained:

“It’s admittedly not perfect. Draisaitl has already signed an eight-year extension, whereas Doncic is in need of a new contract this summer, but they’re each among the absolute best players in their respective leagues and will be among their sport’s highest-paid athletes as of next fall. They’re also both just months removed from helping take their teams to the Final, only to fall a little short.”

Johnston is correct in that Doncic still needs a new contract. He was eligible for a Supermax deal before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks decided it wasn’t the right decision for them. No one still knows exactly what prompted Dallas to pull off that trade in the late-night hours and not shop the player around, but it was the kind of trade that got everyone talking.

Mark Stone for Leon Draisaitl would be a Doncic-size trade in the NHL

While Edmonton has already committed to the Oilers and they to him, if they suddenly turned around and traded him, it would send shockwaves around the NHL.

Draisaitl Gone From the Oilers Would Change Everything

The idea of Draisaitl in a Golden Knights jersey isn’t just odd, but it could be disastrous for Edmonton if the intention is to keep Connor McDavid. Draisaitl’s committing has most insiders believing McDavid is a near lock to do the same. If Draisaitl were moved, all bets would be off about what McDavid would think in termss of his long-term future.

Fortunately for Oilers fans, there’s no plan from Edmonton’s perspective to move Draisaitl. He’s too important to their playoff and Stanley Cup aspirations.

