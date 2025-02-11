NHL Trade Talk Recap: 4 Nations Face-Off, Oilers, Canucks

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 10), the site focused on the 4 Nations Face-Off. As the tournament approaches, there are ongoing questions about who will come out on top—Canada or the USA. In addition to watching players during the tournament, there are growing trade discussions, particularly surrounding Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens and Ryan Donato of the Chicago Blackhawks. Trade talks will increase as the deadline approaches, with the Oilers, Canadiens, and Bruins likely to make moves.

On the injury front, Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko had a recent setback. With two weeks of recovery, will he be ready for action when the tournament ends? Meanwhile, is Team Canada’s goalie situation iffy? Can their starting goalies carry them successfully through the 4 Nations?

In quick hits, rumors about Jeff Skinner’s deadline plans, looking at Connor Hellebuyck’s performance for Team USA, and the possible trade of John Gibson to the Oilers were all part of today’s topics.

Underdogs to Watch in the Upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament

The four countries in the 4 Nations Face-Off have rosters filled with great players. Still, some underdogs on each roster could be ignored. For example, Rasmus Andersson could emerge as a hidden gem for Team Sweden. Brandon Hagel could surprise as part of Team Canada’s forwards. Anton Lundell’s breakout season makes him a key player in Team Finland. Who else might jump up and become an x-factor for each team?

Team Canada’s Lines Set for 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament

Connor McDavid will center Team Canada’s top line with Sam Reinhart and Mitch Marner. Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon will be paired together on the second line. And, in the crease, Adin Hill, Jordan Binnington, and Sam Montembeault form Canada’s goalie trio. Is this team good enough to beat Team USA, which seems to be emerging as the favorite?

NHL Trade Rumors Heat Up Ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Although the focus for the next two weeks will be on the 4 Nations Face-Off, NHL trades still could happen. For example, Jake Evans’ trade chances rise as the Canadiens slide in standings. Everyone’s favorite to be moved – the Chicago Blackhawks Ryan Donato – is attracting interest from several Canadian teams. For sure, a trade is possible. Finally, could Dylan Cozens be traded during the tournament?

Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman talked about the team’s trade deadline plans, rumors about a goaltender upgrade, and whether he would be asking Jeff Skinner to waive his no-trade clause this season.

Is Thatcher Demko’s Setback Minor After His Strong Recovery?

Thatcher Demko worked hard to return to the lineup for the Vancouver Canucks. But his recent injury adds uncertainty to Canucks’ goaltending future. Can Demko recover quickly from a recent injury setback? He was named the NHL’s second star last week, but his recent injury caused uncertainty despite impressive performances. What’s his status?

