Senators News & Rumors: Ullmark, Stutzle & Reinhardt

Say what you want; the Ottawa Senators probably need this two-week break to help their season. They’ve had a challenging stretch in which they’ve lost three straight games. Although the team is positioned well in the Atlantic Division, it’s still in a tight playoff battle. Positioning is essential; with their record of 29-23-4 and 62 points through 56 games, they’d love to make life more comfortable.

Despite showing promise earlier in the season, their recent three-game struggle has halted their momentum. They have some work to do when the 4 Nations Face-Off is over.

The Senators sit in the middle of the pack. They’ve put up a solid 16-7-2 home record, but the road has been less kind. There, they’ve put up a 13-16-2 mark. While they’re better than many expected at the start of the season, the Senators are not without flaws.

Specifically, their special teams have been inconsistent. Their power play has struggled at 16%. The upcoming break represents a chance to reset and address areas of concern before they return to action.

Ullmark’s “Productive” Recovery Has Him Ready for 4 Nations Face-Off

Senators’ goalie Linus Ullmark will play for Team Sweden in the 4 Nations. He’s been injured, but he’s been one of the NHL’s most consistent goalies when he’s healthy. His back injury sidelined him for a time, but he’s now ready to play a key role in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Ullmark has been solid in his first Senators’ season. His 12-9-2 record and 2.49 goals-against average are strong for a team that has hovered around the .500 mark. After leaving the Senators lineup just before Christmas, the 31-year-old goaltender is fully recovered and eager to contribute to Sweden’s tournament success.

Ullmark spoke about the recovery process from his injury. It was “long” but “productive” for him, but he also emphasized his good communication with the Senators’ organization during rehab. Sweden’s national team is pleased to have him back, especially after losing Jacob Markstrom to injury. Team Sweden opens the 4 Nations against Team Canada. They hope Ullmark will have a strong game in his return to action.

Tim Stützle Extends Point Streak to Eight Games

Senators forward Tim Stützle is having an impressive season. He’s pushed his point streak to eight games with a power-play assist in Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. During this stretch, Stützle put up two goals and nine assists, with five points on the power play.

With 17 goals and 39 assists on the season, Stützle’s play remains a bright spot for the Senators. He’s posted 22 power-play points and 111 shots on goal in 56 games. While the star German forward will get a break during the 4 Nations Face-Off (Germany is not participating), his recent form has made him one of the top Senators’ players this season.

Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle lead the Senators this season.

Cole Reinhardt Loaned to AHL Belleville

On Sunday, Cole Reinhardt was assigned to the AHL Belleville Senators. Reinhardt has seen limited NHL action this season, scoring one goal with two points in 16 games. However, he’s been much more productive in the minors, scoring seven goals and adding 10 assists (for 17 points) in 16 games with Belleville.

Reinhardt could make a return to Ottawa following the 4 Nations Face-Off if the Senators continue to be without Noah Gregor (lower body), Shane Pinto (upper body), and Josh Norris (undisclosed injury). His solid play in Belleville could earn him another call-up if Ottawa requires depth up front.

Related: Senators Quick Hits: Sanderson, Stützle & the Atlantic Division