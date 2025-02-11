Binnington Named Team Canada’s Starting Goalie vs. Sweden

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has officially been named Team Canada’s starter for their opening game against Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Head coach Jon Cooper confirmed the decision following Canada’s practice, where Binnington held the starter’s net.

“He was really excited (when he found out),” Canada coach Jon Cooper said during a media avail on Tuesday. “He’s a confident kid. He wants to be in that spot.”

Canada’s goaltending situation has been a major talking point heading into the tournament. With Adin Hill (.900 SV%), Binnington (.900 SV%), and Sam Montembeault (.896 SV%) all posting average numbers this season, questions remain about whether Canada has the stability needed in net. In comparison, goalies that were overlooked, like Logan Thompson (.931 SV%), Darcy Kuemper (.927 SV%), and MacKenzie Blackwood (.925 SV%), have all put up stronger performances.

Cooper suggested yesterday that Team Canada likely wouldn’t get into a rotation of goalies because the tournament is too short. That suggests Binnington is the guy until he loses the job.

Can Binnington Hold Up for Team Canada?

While Canada boasts an elite offensive lineup, their success in the tournament may depend on whether Binnington can hold up in goal. His experience as a Stanley Cup champion gives him an edge, but his consistency will be tested against high-powered teams like Sweden and the United States.

With the tournament set to begin, Binnington has been given the nod and a lot of weight has just been placed on his shoulders.

