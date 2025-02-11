Edmonton Oilers
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers, Senators
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 11), will Canadiens Montembeault start, Oilers McDavid ranked first, Senators Ullmark ready for Sweden
Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 11). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL. In today’s roundup, we again focus on the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.
In our news roundup today, Team Canada’s head coach, Jon Cooper, isn’t saying who his starting goalie will be. Fans in Montreal have to hope that their Canadiens’ Sam Montembeault will get the call. Fantasy hockey has ranked the top skaters (and players) at the 4 Nations, and the Oilers’ Connor McDavid and the Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon are ranked as the top two. Finally, Senators’ goalie Linus Ullmark looks healthy and ready to start in the crease for Team Sweden.
Canada’s Head Coach Keeps Goalie Decision Under Wraps
Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper remains undecided between Adin Hill, Jordan Binnington, and Sam Montembeault. Which one of these goalies will be the Canadian starter? Canadian teammates weighed in, with forward Mark Stone confident the defense will help whichever goalie gets selected. Blue liner Colton Parayko said he was grateful he didn’t have to pick Canada’s starting goalie.
Fantasy Hockey Weighs Into 4 Nations Face-Off with Top Player Rankings
Even fantasy hockey is weighing into the 4 Nations Face-Off. No surprise, McDavid and MacKinnon rank one and two in skater rankings. McDavid leads active NHL players in career points per game. MacKinnon ranks third in the NHL for shots on goal this season. For those who don’t know, fantasy rankings are based on production, speed, and projected tournament impact.
Senators Linus Ullmark Ready to Represent Sweden at 4 Nations
The Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark has returned from an injury and is looking forward to being Team Sweden’s starter for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Sweden has three capable goalies: Linus Ullmark, Filip Gustavsson, and Samuel Ersson. Swedish veteran defenseman Victor Hedman noted Ullmark’s strong performance after injury recovery.
Related: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers, Avs & Senators
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers, Senators
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 11), will Canadiens Montembeault start, Oilers McDavid ranked...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 minutes ago
Concern for Oilers Players During 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament
The Edmonton Oilers have three forwards at the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament and tiring...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 14 hours ago
Will Canada or the USA Win the 4 Nations Face-Off?
The favorite to win the 4 Nations Face-Off is either Canada or the United...
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
Thatcher Demko Was Looking Good: Latest Injury Concerns
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko was named second star of the week. Can he...
-
Boston Bruins/ 19 hours ago
NHL Trades That Could Happen During the 4 Nations Face-Off
The NHL has not ruled out trades taking place during the 4 Nations Face-Off...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 21 hours ago
John Gibson to Oilers? Conflicting Reports Cloud Trade Talk
There are mixed reports about the likelihood of a John Gibson to the Edmonton...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 21 hours ago
Is Team Canada’s Starting Goalie Strong Enough to Win 4 Nations?
One of the biggest questions for Team Canada is their 4 Nations Face-Off goalie....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Oilers’ GM Talks Jeff Skinner Deadline Plans and No-Trade Clause
Stan Bowman spoke about the future for Jeff Skinner with the Edmonton Oilers and...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Will Connor Hellebuyck Struggle for Team USA?
The there's no doubt Connor Hellebuyck is an NHL's elite goalie. However, how will...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 23 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers, Avs & Senators
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 10), Canadiens lose to Lightning, Oilers McDavid and...