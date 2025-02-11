NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers, Senators

Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 11). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL. In today’s roundup, we again focus on the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

In our news roundup today, Team Canada’s head coach, Jon Cooper, isn’t saying who his starting goalie will be. Fans in Montreal have to hope that their Canadiens’ Sam Montembeault will get the call. Fantasy hockey has ranked the top skaters (and players) at the 4 Nations, and the Oilers’ Connor McDavid and the Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon are ranked as the top two. Finally, Senators’ goalie Linus Ullmark looks healthy and ready to start in the crease for Team Sweden.

Canada’s Head Coach Keeps Goalie Decision Under Wraps

Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper remains undecided between Adin Hill, Jordan Binnington, and Sam Montembeault. Which one of these goalies will be the Canadian starter? Canadian teammates weighed in, with forward Mark Stone confident the defense will help whichever goalie gets selected. Blue liner Colton Parayko said he was grateful he didn’t have to pick Canada’s starting goalie.

Fantasy Hockey Weighs Into 4 Nations Face-Off with Top Player Rankings

Even fantasy hockey is weighing into the 4 Nations Face-Off. No surprise, McDavid and MacKinnon rank one and two in skater rankings. McDavid leads active NHL players in career points per game. MacKinnon ranks third in the NHL for shots on goal this season. For those who don’t know, fantasy rankings are based on production, speed, and projected tournament impact.

Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon will lead Team Canada.

Senators Linus Ullmark Ready to Represent Sweden at 4 Nations

The Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark has returned from an injury and is looking forward to being Team Sweden’s starter for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Sweden has three capable goalies: Linus Ullmark, Filip Gustavsson, and Samuel Ersson. Swedish veteran defenseman Victor Hedman noted Ullmark’s strong performance after injury recovery.

Related: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers, Avs & Senators