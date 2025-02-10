Oilers’ GM Talks Jeff Skinner Deadline Plans and No-Trade Clause

As the NHL trade deadline becomes the priority for NHL teams after the 4 Nations Face-Off break, speculation will surround who stays and who goes. For the Edmonton Oilers, there has been a lot of talk about Jeff Skinner’s role with the club and his future. Skinner has a full no-trade, and a productive version of him has real value, but if the Oilers add at the deadline, there isn’t room for everyone.

After being a healthy scratch six times since late December, Skinner has fought to regain his place in the lineup, recently scoring and making key plays. He’s made a case that the Oilers do not look at trading him, and when general manager Stan Bowman was asked directly if he’d consider approaching Skinner about his no-trade, he responded, “I don’t envision that being the case.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic spoke at great length with Bowman about various topics. When it came to Skinner, Bowman was impressed with Skinner’s turnaround.

Skinner Has Earned the Right To Be Excluded from Trade Consideration

Despite the ups and downs, Oilers general manager Stan Bowman made it clear that he has no intention of asking Skinner to waive his no-movement clause before the deadline. Bowman praised the veteran forward’s professionalism and commitment to working through what hasn’t been the kind of season either side had hoped for in the early going. Skinner remains focused on being a contributor as the team tries to win, while hopefully taking on a bigger role.

Oilers Jeff Skinner won’t be asked to waive his no-trade clause

“He’s shown a real willingness to work through things with our group, and I commend him on that,” Bowman said. “He’s had a great attitude the entire time.”

While Bowman acknowledged that things can always change leading up to the deadline, he made it clear that moving Skinner is not currently a priority. Trying to convince him to waive his no-trade is not on the table.

At this point, what management is focused on is what upgrades throughout the roster might present themselves at this season’s deadline. That means taking a good look at how Skinner and others play down the stretch and then determining if there are clear upgrades available for a deep playoff push. If Skinner continues to get better and play a solid, reliable two-way game, it might be fair to argue there isn’t a better option out there.

