Anaheim Ducks
John Gibson to Oilers? Conflicting Reports Cloud Trade Talk
There are mixed reports about the likelihood of a John Gibson to the Edmonton Oilers trade. Does a deal like this make sense for either?
The Edmonton Oilers are once again at the center of goaltending trade rumors, with Anaheim Ducks netminder John Gibson reportedly open to a move there, but Oilers general manager Stan Bowman has said he’s not really looking to play with his goaltending tandem. Bowman downplayed the idea that the team is actively seeking an upgrade, and insiders aren’t sure that Gibson to the Oilers even makes sense given what the Ducks’ veteran netminder might be looking for.
Gibson, who is enjoying a bounce-back season with a .915 save percentage in 23 games, was asked if he would entertain a trade to a playoff team. While he didn’t directly commit to the idea, he didn’t shut it down either. He wants to win, but he plans to leave the trade discussions to his agent. Meanwhile, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes were high on Gibson’s list if a trade was on the table.
Unfortunately, it’s not clear the Oilers are looking to make a change. They certainly aren’t looking to mess with their salary cap situation while they have confidence in their current goaltending tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.
Gibson Isn’t an Inexpensive No-Lose Gamble for the Oilers
With two years remaining on his contract at a $6.4 million cap hit, acquiring Gibson would be a costly move for any team, especially if Anaheim isn’t willing to retain a significant portion of his salary. For the Oilers, it’s certainly something Bowman would have to weigh the pros and cons on.
Bowman said he’s not sure why some people feel the Oilers need to improve their goaltending situation. He admitted that both Skinner and Pickard had slower starts than they would have liked this season, but “I think he’s played really well,” Bowman said of Skinner. “From November on, he’s been very consistent. He’s been a very good goalie.”
Bowman also pushed back on the idea that goaltending is the Oilers’ biggest issue. He didn’t deny that the team is always looking for ways to improve, but he said netminding isn’t their primary focus heading into the NHL trade deadline. Depth is.
Friedman also noted about Gibson: “One thing I kind of heard… He wants to be the guy. And, you know, so I don’t know if a Gibson-(Stuart) Skinner duo is going to work for him.”
Skinner Deserves Chance to Keep Starting Job With Oilers
Perhaps the Oilers might want to have someone pushing Skinner, but they aren’t looking to bring someone in who will be given the starting role. Even though Skinner has been inconsistent at times, he’s not lost the right to be the starter.
Over the next few weeks, it will be interesting to see whether Edmonton’s stance will change. If Skinner plays well, Gibson to the Oilers makes little sense. But, if Skinner falters and his game falls apart in the latter part of February and the first week of March, Gibson might be someone the Oilers make late calls about.
