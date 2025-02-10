NHL News
Thatcher Demko Was Looking Good: Latest Injury Concerns
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko was named second star of the week. Can he return quickly from his injury to lead the Canucks?
Thatcher Demko’s recovery from a rare knee injury sustained during the 2024 playoffs has been a long, uncertain journey. The injury occurred in the first game of the playoffs against the Nashville Predators. It left the Vancouver Canucks without their starting goalie just as the team’s postseason hopes were building. He has since played well after returning this season, but Demko exited Saturday night with what appears to be another injury.
What does this mean for the Canucks?
At first, the injury was confusing. It wasn’t clear what the malady was. As well, it took several consultations with specialists for the team to discover that Demko had injured his popliteus muscle. For those who don’t know (which is about everyone), this is a small but vital muscle behind the knee. For a goalie, it helps stabilize his movements back and forth in the crease. This injury is extremely rare, and there’s been limited research done. That fact left Demko and the Canucks uncertain about his recovery timeline.
Demko Is Pushing Through Frustration
Despite a lack of clear answers and frustration during his off-season rehab, Demko focused on returning to form. In training camp, his injury was so unique that even medical staff weren’t sure how to treat it. There were also questions that needed to be answered about the full extent of the injury and what the healing process entailed.
However, Demko remained determined and rehabbed hard. He brought himself back to the lineup and, after a couple of starts to get his feel for the game back, he began to win. Now, assuming his recent injury against the Maple Leafs was just a bit of a tweak, he continues to push himself forward. If he can stay healthy, he can become the goaltender the Canucks need to stay competitive.
Demko Is Showing Signs of Progress, but Health a Concern
After a slow start to the season, Demko began to improve. His recent games included a shutout against the Colorado Avalanche and strong games against the San Jose Sharks and at the start of the Toronto Maple Leafs game. These showed that his recovery was complete. Notably, Demko was named the NHL’s second star of the week after stopping 64 of 65 shots in the three games he played.
During that time, he put up a 2-0-0 record, 0.46 goals-against average, and a .985 save percentage. His play helped the Canucks move into a playoff spot. However, his health remains a question mark. In the Canucks’ game against the Maple Leafs, Demko was forced to leave after just 10 minutes with an undisclosed injury.
Now Demko has two weeks to recover before the Canucks resume play after the 4 Nations Face-Off. And things are looking good that he’ll get back quickly. However, this setback serves as a reminder of the challenges he’s faced with his health.
The Road Ahead for Demko
As Demko works on regaining his form, the Canucks are hoping that he can stay healthy. If so, he can become a consistent contributor moving forward. With a few weeks to recover, fans will be keeping a close eye on his progress. Here’s hoping that Demko’s injury concerns don’t hinder his ability to lead the Canucks in the long term.
