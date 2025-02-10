Will Connor Hellebuyck Struggle for Team USA?

If Connor Hellebuyck isn’t the frontrunner for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie, who is? He’s having the season of his career, and his performances have also made him a front-runner for the Hart Trophy. In short, not only might he be the best goalie in the NHL, but he might also be the most important player to his team.

Undoubtedly, the Winnipeg Jets benefit from his dominance between the pipes. He’s been one of the league’s elite goalies for many seasons. But this season is remarkable. Now, as the 4 Nations Face-Off begins, the question is whether he can lead his Team USA to a tournament win in this impressive international competition. After that, another big test awaits in the postseason.

Hellebuyck’s Regular-Season Numbers Are Great, But …

Hellebuyck’s stellar regular-season numbers include a .920 save percentage and 2.50 GAA. It’s easy to see how he’s earned the reputation as one of the league’s top goalies. However, he hasn’t lived up to expectations during the playoffs. Since the 2018 Western Conference Final, where the Winnipeg Jets’ playoff run ended in a five-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Hellebuyck has been inconsistent in the postseason.

In total, he’s won just nine of 28 playoff starts, with a 3.13 GAA and a .905 save percentage. He has struggled in the critical middle games, going 0-8 in Games 2-5 over the last two postseasons.

Which Hellebuyck Will Show Up During the 4 Nations?

As Hellebuyck prepares to represent the United States in the upcoming international tournament, he can prove that his non-regular season problems no longer haunt him. This isn’t the postseason, yet it is a big moment.

Connor Hellebuyck Jets playoffs

Team USA boasts an elite roster, and Hellebuyck should be the best goalie in the tournament. But will that be the case? The personal bragging rights are high. It’s his chance to quiet doubters about his ability to deliver when it counts.

If Hellebuyck can lead Team USA to victory, he’ll put another key point in his resume. While no one can argue his place as one of the game’s great goalies, he has been less than stellar beyond the regular season. Here’s one more chance for Hellebuyck to deliver. Can he?

