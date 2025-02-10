NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers, Avs & Senators

Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 9). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL. In today’s roundup, as we focus on the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, we look at the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Montreal Canadiens, the Edmonton Oilers, the Colorado Avalanche, the Ottawa Senators, the Florida Panthers, and more.

Hedman Leads Lightning to 5-3 Win Over Canadiens

In one of the last games before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, Victor Hedman scored a goal to lead his Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots in the win. Although Brendan Gallagher scored two goals for the Canadiens, the team from Montreal lost their third straight game.

Will Team Canada Activate the Wonder Twins?

One of the most fun aspects of the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off is seeing who will play with each other for the four teams involved. Team Canada has two of hockey’s fastest skaters in all of hockey, with Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon combining forces. Can McDavid and MacKinnon, both of whom are MVP candidates this season, create an unstoppable duo for Canada’s power play? Together, McDavid and MacKinnon have combined for 430 points this season. It could be an amazing tourney to witness.

Team Canada lines at 4 Nations practice:

4 Nations Forwards:

The first power play unit in practice consisted of: Makar, Reinhart, McDavid, Crosby, and MacKinnon.

Tkachuks Get a Rare Chance to Play Together at Four Nations

Matthew (of the Florida Panthers) and Brady Tkachuk (of the Ottawa Senators) are poised to bring considerable intensity to Team USA. Together, they’ll energize the United States during this international competition. Both are skilled forwards with a knack for stepping up in big moments. Can they lead their team to success?

