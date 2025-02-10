Colorado Avalanche
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers, Avs & Senators
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 10), Canadiens lose to Lightning, Oilers McDavid and Avs MacKinnon Team Canada, Tkachuk brothers.
Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 9). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL. In today’s roundup, as we focus on the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, we look at the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Montreal Canadiens, the Edmonton Oilers, the Colorado Avalanche, the Ottawa Senators, the Florida Panthers, and more.
Hedman Leads Lightning to 5-3 Win Over Canadiens
In one of the last games before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, Victor Hedman scored a goal to lead his Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots in the win. Although Brendan Gallagher scored two goals for the Canadiens, the team from Montreal lost their third straight game.
Will Team Canada Activate the Wonder Twins?
One of the most fun aspects of the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off is seeing who will play with each other for the four teams involved. Team Canada has two of hockey’s fastest skaters in all of hockey, with Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon combining forces. Can McDavid and MacKinnon, both of whom are MVP candidates this season, create an unstoppable duo for Canada’s power play? Together, McDavid and MacKinnon have combined for 430 points this season. It could be an amazing tourney to witness.
Team Canada lines at 4 Nations practice:
4 Nations Forwards:
- Sam Reinhart-Connor McDavid-Mitch Marner
- Mark Stone-Sidney Crosby-Nathan MacKinnon
- Seth Jarvis-Brayden Point-Brad Marchand
- Brandon Hagel-Anthony Cirelli-Sam Bennett
The first power play unit in practice consisted of: Makar, Reinhart, McDavid, Crosby, and MacKinnon.
Tkachuks Get a Rare Chance to Play Together at Four Nations
Matthew (of the Florida Panthers) and Brady Tkachuk (of the Ottawa Senators) are poised to bring considerable intensity to Team USA. Together, they’ll energize the United States during this international competition. Both are skilled forwards with a knack for stepping up in big moments. Can they lead their team to success?
Related: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Flames, Canucks, Leafs & Senators
More News
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 14 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers, Avs & Senators
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 10), Canadiens lose to Lightning, Oilers McDavid and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 minutes ago
Oilers Quick Hits & Rumors: Klingberg, Skinner, Kane, Deadline
GM Stan Bowman talked about several rumors surrounding the Edmonton Oilers, their players, and...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 hours ago
McDavid, Crosby 4 Nations Team Canada Linemates Revealed
Team Canada looks to have chosen their lines on Monday, with some interesting combinations...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Best Underdog Players on Each Team in the 4 Nations Tournament
There are underdogs on any team that often get overlooked. Who are the biggest...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
3 Trade Deadline Candidates for the Boston Bruins this Season
The Bruins aren't playing well this season. Is it time for a retool? Here...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Red Wings, Habs, Canucks
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 9: Oilers after Donato, Red Wings to trade Tarasenko,...
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
Quinn Hughes Ruled Out of 4 Nations Tournament
Quinn Hughes will not play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament....
-
Featured/ 21 hours ago
Three Reasons the Jets Need to Sign Nikolaj Ehlers
The Winnipeg Jets Nikolaj Ehlers is a UFA after this season. What are three...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 22 hours ago
Talks Between Canadiens and Jake Evans Crumble, Trade Coming
Pierre LeBrun is reporting that contract extension talks between the Canadiens and Jake Evans...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 23 hours ago
Canadiens’ Coach Warns Fickle Fans, Laine Talks Free Fall
At the new year, it looked like the Montréal Canadiens might be a real...